They've been dating for more than two years, but only recently made their red carpet debut. When a couple goes all official like that, it typically attracts a lot of attention — especially when there's a giant diamond sparkler on *that* finger involved, as Us Weekly reported. So, are Britney Spears and Sam Asghari engaged, you wonder? For now, that remains unclear. However, the ring Spears was wearing definitely raised a few eyebrows. (Bustle reached out to Spears’ rep for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.)

The pop star and her personal trainer boyfriend certainly haven't been shy about sharing their love with fans on Instagram. From pics of their joint gym sessions, to snaps from their romantic vacays, they genuinely seem super happy. They don't really do public appearances together, though, which is why their date night at the July 22 premiere of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood was kind of a big deal.

Obviously, Spears is no stranger to rumors and speculation. She must have known that wearing a ring like that to such a major event would cause a ruckus, right? Just look at the thing — it's not small. It's got three sizable diamonds — representing her and Asghari's past, present, and future together, perhaps? — and she definitely wasn't trying to hide it.

Then again, sometimes a ring is just a ring. It's an accessory meant to add flare to an outfit. Spears was also wearing a diamond choker that night, so maybe she just threw on the ring because they matched. It's a tad suspicious that she decidedly wore it on her left hand, but it wouldn't be the first time a celebrity fooled fans about their relationship status like that. Kylie Jenner does it like, all the time.

Regardless of whether or not they're headed down the aisle any time soon, it seems like Asghari and Spears are in it for the long haul. "Sam has been an absolute dream come true for Britney," a source told Us Weekly back in May. "He is such a positive light in her life. No one makes her smile this much — other than her boys [Preston, 13, and Jayden, 12], of course."

The insider then went on to tell the outlet, "Britney loves that Sam is younger and super fit. He likes to cook for Britney when they’re together and usually makes very healthy Persian dishes with chicken, rice, different kinds of spices and vegetables." Super sweet, right? Honestly, though, how could you *not* love all of those things?

Seeing as how Spears has been married twice, it'd be totally understandable if she wanted to take things super slow this time around — good looks and cooking skills be damned. On the other hand, plenty of people have gotten engaged in under two years, so it's definitely not out of the question.

Fans will just have to wait and see if Spears and Asghari decide to comment on the engagement rumors at all. It sure is nice to see them looking so happy, though, isn't it?