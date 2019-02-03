Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner aren't married yet — at least, not to fans' knowledge — but that hasn't stopped the rumor mill from spinning out of control. So, are Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner engaged? The two of them don't seem to have taken that step in their relationship just yet, although that could all change with the upcoming Super Bowl.

Things do seem to be getting serious between these two, even if they're not engaged just yet. In a Rolling Stone interview published in December, Scott said he and Jenner would be "married soon." Yep, he skipped right over saying they'd be engaged soon, instead moving on to the next step.

That doesn't mean they're secretly already engaged, though, although it could hint that their potential engagement might be a short one. The "Goosebumps" rapper explained that he wants to propose, but he hasn't done so yet. "We'll get married soon," Scott said to Rolling Stone. "I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way."

Well, as fans are pointing out on Twitter, what's a more "fire" occasion than the Super Bowl? Scott is performing at the event, which gives him a huge platform to declare his love for Jenner, if he chooses to do so. And fans have been guessing for a good month now that Scott might propose at the halftime show.

A Super Bowl proposal would be a full circle moment for the couple, too. Jenner announced the birth of her and Scott's daughter, Stormi, on Super Bowl Sunday last year. So the day holds a special place in their hearts, football aside. (And yes, this detail hasn't gone unnoticed by fans, either.)

And while Jenner and Scott haven't tied the knot just yet, they've already gotten pretty comfortable using marital terms with each other. Jenner has called Scott her "husband" and "hubby" on Instagram plenty of times. And last Christmas, she shared a photo of holiday gifts labeled "wifey" and daddy," presumably for the two of them. They may not be legally married, but these two obviously consider each other their life partners at this point.

In addition to their nicknames for each other, the two of them also sparked engagement rumors thanks to a sparkly butterfly ring Jenner debuted in 2017. At the time, some fans commenting on her Instagram post thought the statement piece could be an elaborate engagement ring. After all, she and Scott have matching butterfly tattoos, so it's a pretty fair guess.

Unless Jenner and Scott decide to take the next step in their relationship, fans will probably keep speculating about any potential engagement "clues" on the couple's social media posts. And based on the fact that the couple is so loose with the terms "husband" and "wife," it seems like they're perfectly happy keeping fans guessing for a little while longer. You never know, though — and if Scott really does propose at the Super Bowl, it might just be the most epic halftime show yet.