Sometimes speculation is just that: speculation. Other times, though, speculation foreshadows the eventual unveiling of truth. So, which is it in this case, you wonder? For now, that remains to be seen. However, fans are totally convinced that Cara Delevingne and Ashely Benson are engaged, as reported by People, after they were recently spotted wearing rings — rings that appear to be matching bands — while vacationing in Saint Tropez. (Bustle has reached out to reps for Delevingne and Benson for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.)

OK, so, it's been about a year since Delevingne and Benson first started dating. Plenty of people have proposed in less time than that, so it definitely wouldn't be unheard of if the rumors are true. Also, the couple has been looking particularly lovey-dovey as of late, but hey — maybe they're just happy.

What about those rings, though? The ones that they're wearing in recent paparazzi pics *do* look suspiciously like engagement bands, which has all but sent fans on Twitter into an enthusiastic frenzy.

"@AshBenzo and @Caradelevingne engaged, my lesbian, PLL heart is complete! Huge score for the good guys," one fan wrote. "Congratulations @Caradelevingne & @AshBenzo your are truly #CoupleGoals," another person tweeted. "Seriously. @AshBenzo and @Caradelevingne better be engaged. Bc I’ve already told half the people I know. And if they aren’t, I have really cute engagement ideas if you need help," a third fan offered. "CARA AND ASHLEY ARE ENGAGED! god maybe i'm possibly dead?!! this is my f*cking ROYAL WEDDING," someone else added.

To reiterate, though, neither Delevingne nor Benson have confirmed that they are, in fact, engaged. Of course, they haven't denied it either, so perhaps there's a chance that fans are right after all? Now, there is just one teeny-tiny detail that some people have seemingly overlooked about the whole thing, but please don't shoot the messenger, OK? Cool.

So, the thing that most fans haven't quite realized yet is that the bands that Delevingne and Benson were recently photographed wearing ... well, they're not new. Don't shoot the messenger! They were actually spotted sporting them back in early June — as per the photos below — but it is kind of tough to see Benson's, in particular, to be fair.

On the other hand, if you zoom in on those same photos, you can totally see both Benson and Delevingne's matching bands, clear as clear can be. Does this mean that they've been engaged, and fans are just now picking up on it? Not necessarily. At the end of the day, they're just rings, which any Kylie Jenner fan will tell you isn't actually an indication of anything in most cases.

Look, all anyone knows for sure at the moment is that they seem super happy together. That was especially apparent at the TrevorLIVE Gala on June 17, when Delevingne shouted out her lady-love during her acceptance speech for receiving the Hero Award.

"I also have another very special woman in this room to thank and you know who you are," Delevingne said, as per E! News. "She's one of the people who help me love myself when I needed it most and I really needed it. She showed me what real love is and how to accept it, which is a lot harder than I thought. I love you, Sprinkles." Swoon. So sweet.

Bottom line: Fans will just have to wait and see if the rumors prove to be true. There's no harm in keeping your fingers crossed, though, right?