Over the last few months, Cardi B has been extremely upfront and transparent with her dedicated fanbase about her marriage troubles. She and Migos rapper Offset got married in secret in September 2017, per E! News, although their nuptials weren't publicly announced until June 2018. That's why Cardi B and Offset's impending breakup may seem sudden, but according to the latest reports, all of the drama may be water under the bridge now.

As reported by E! News, Cardi and Offset were spotted together at The Big Game Weekend Party at Oak Nightclub in Atlanta two days before the Super Bowl. Their outing comes just days after the "Bodak Yelloe" singer told Entertainment Tonight that there could be hope for her marriage. "We're working it out, taking it slow," she told the outlet of her relationship.

In early December, Cardi took to Instagram to announce that, after rumors of his infidelity, she and Offset were no longer a couple. The breakup came four months after they welcomed their daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus. "So everybody been bugging me and everything and you know, I've been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now and we're really good friends and you know we're really good business partners," she said in a video, per E!. "He's always somebody that I run to to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven't been working out between us for a long time and it's nobody's fault." She proceeded to say that she will "always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter's father." She also noted that an official divorce could take time.

Shortly after that, like the day he proposed to Cardi, Offset took to the stage in an effort to win her heart. While she performed at the Rolling Loud Festival in Los Angeles, he charged the stage with $15,000 worth of roses that spelled out, "Take Me Back Cardi."

Cardi promptly kicked him off stage, but was still quick to defend him to her fans. "Violating my baby father is not gonna make me feel any better, 'cause at the end of the day, that's still family," she said in a since removed video on Instagram. "Unfortunately, we're going through things and you know, it's not private, it became public and I just want things to die down, I just need time so we can see eye to eye. I can't predict the future."

And the future is now. The two were spotted attending The Big Game Weekend Party at Oak Nightclub in Atlanta, a pre-Super Bowl event over the weekend. Cardi hasn't officially filed for divorce yet, and last week, a source told E! News that she and Offset are working things out.

"A divorce isn't on Cardi's mind anymore," the source stated. "She has been focusing more on how they are going to work this out. The negativity of their relationship has blown over and she's staying positive that it will work."

The music sensation further elaborated in a recent interview with PEOPLE. "It's a personal thing," she said. "I hang out with him, I talk to him every day and we do our thing. It's just like — to make things perfect … it takes time. You know, f*cking and hanging out doesn't mean that you guys are on like a perfect note, it takes time. It takes time. And it's a marriage and there's a child involved and family involved."

On Saturday, she posted a picture of a giant Valentine's Day teddy bear to her Instagram story. "Giving to me by somebody strong and special," she wrote.

Could the bear be from Offset? Possibly. Or, it could be from someone else strong in her life. After all, she didn't specify whether or not it was from a special man. Still, it's possible that Valentine's Day could bring an even bigger reveal, so Cardi B fans — stay tuned.