Cardi B's separation from husband Offset has already been covered plenty in the news, but the Migos rapper is continuing to make this private affair public. At the Rolling Loud Festival in Los Angeles on Saturday, Offset interrupted Cardi B's performance. Video taken during the music festival shows Offset taking the stage with a bouquet of flowers and three cakes that read, "Take Me Back Cardi." He apologized using a microphone, but Cardi B appeared angry and frustrated by the intrusion. But while she seemed to recognize the unfairness of him crashing her set, Cardi took to Instagram afterward to make it clear that she doesn't want people attacking her ex.

As The Root pointed out, Cardi B was the first-ever female headliner for the Rolling Loud Festival when she performed on Dec. 15. But her moment was taken away when Offset came onto the stage to make a public plea for her forgiveness. "I just want to tell you I'm sorry, bruh. In person. In front of the world. I love you," the Migos rapper said into the microphone for the whole audience to hear. A visibly annoyed Cardi spoke to Offset, but not through the speaker system and the stage lights were dimmed. He eventually left the stage and the cakes were also wheeled off.

ALL URBAN CENTRAL on YouTube

This isn't the first time that Offset has made a public apology to Cardi since she announced their separation earlier in December. On Dec. 14, Offset posted a video on Instagram where he said his birthday wish was to get back together with her. Cardi B and Offset have a daughter, Kulture, together, but rumors of his infidelity have been around for a year. In her since-deleted video about the breakup, Cardi said, "Things just haven't been working out between us for a long time and it's nobody's fault. It's just, like, I guess we grew out of love."

Offset and Cardi B have also shared major moments on stage before. In October 2017, Offset publicly proposed to Cardi during a concert. It was later revealed that the pair had actually secretly married the month before. But unlike their staged engagement, Cardi B was not happy with Offset's interruption this time around. And Offset wasn't alone in using the festival as a way to further his attempt to publicly reconcile with Cardi and put her on the spot. 21 Savage (who is featured on Cardi's song "Bartier Cardi") got the crowd to chant, "Cardi, take Offset back" during his performance on Friday.

While this behavior is unacceptable, Cardi used her social media to ask people not to bully Offset. She thanked people for supporting her in a video posted on Instagram after the event, but clarified that she didn't want people verbally attacking Offset.

"Violating my baby father is not going to make me feel any better cause at the end of the day, that's still family. Unfortunately, we're going through things. And you know, it's not private — it became public. And I just want things to die down," she said. "I just need time so we can see eye to eye. I can't predict the future. I don't know, but the whole coming at my baby father bullsh*t, that doesn't make me feel any better." She then thanked people again for respecting her wishes.

She felt the need to speak to fans directly again shortly after she posted her first video because people then began criticizing her. Some interpreted her defense of Offset as a sign that she was going to take her husband back. "I'm not saying that I'm going to get back together with him. I just don't like that bashing online thing," Cardi said.

Breakups are hard enough without having strangers offer their two cents on the situation. And even though Offset in some ways provoked a public response by crashing Cardi's set, the "Bodak Yellow" singer is still asking for people to treat her ex with compassion. Because nothing changes the fact that he is the father of her child and she doesn't want anyone to be harassed by the masses online.