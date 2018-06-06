After years of post-reality TV friendship that has now turned into a romantic relationship, are Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon getting married? They are already referring to each other as "husband" and "wife", apparently, even if they aren't husband and wife just yet. They just know that they will be eventually and they're very comfortable using those words with each other and publicly.

The Bachelor in Paradise alums announced their relationship and explained their romantic history with a 44-minute YouTube video that they released on May 22. Given the length, there was a lot of information to take, but one moment that stood out was when Ashley referred to herself as Jared's "wife".

The couple addressed referring to each other as "husband" and "wife" during a June 4 interview with People. Ashley recalled, "I said, ‘Then you met your wife’ [in the YouTube video], which is kind of crazy’ but it’s just because we talk about the future all the time."

Jared echoed his girlfriend's sentiments and said, "I think we just both see each other as lifelong partners, so it’s not scary, for me personally, to call her my future wife."

Even though Ashley and Jared are (finally) on the same page about their future, they are just focused on being boyfriend and girlfriend right now. "We’re enjoying the moment right now," Jared told People. "We’re enjoying just dating and kissing and going on dates and going on vacations together." Ashley agreed and shared, "We’re just focused on each other right now, that’s the most important thing."

After years of confusion, these two seem to be in a very solid place. They are both very sure that this is it for them and that they will be together forever. In a June 3 interview with E! News, Jared said, "It feels good to know I'll never go on a first date again." Aww.

He also discussed their recent vacation and said, "We just went to Hawaii last weekend and we spent six straight days with each other. Pretty much every minute of those days and then when I left her for the first time I was just like, 'I don't want to leave you.' That was a big moment for me when I said this is life long, life partner stuff."

Oh how far they've come. There's no denying that they are fully invested in their relationship at this point, but it took a very long time to come together. They first got together during Season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2015, but it didn't work out. Then, during the next season, Ashley got a bad rap for seeming more into Jared than he was to her. During their Story of Us YouTube video, Jared confirmed that he felt a lot stronger about Ashley than he let on.

Then, it seemed like Ashley found her Bachelor love story when she got together with Kevin Wendt on The Bachelor Winter Games earlier this year, but that was not the case. It finally hit Jared that Ashley is the woman of his dreams and that he would regret it if he didn't let her know that he was in love with her.

The very lengthy YouTube video about their relationship is more compelling than the entire last season of The Bachelor and is absolutely worth watching. Just be careful watching in public because tears are pretty much a guarantee. During the video, Jared revealed that he was encouraged by fellow Bachelor in Paradise alum Tanner Tolbert to confess his true feeling to Ashley during a group vacation. And now, they are officially dating.

They both seem happier than ever before. They are both very open with how they feel about each other and have reiterated that marriage is in their future. Now, it's not a question of "if" but a question of "when"... in addition to hoping that they land a televised wedding special.