The Miz and Maryse's nemeses sure do love to keep the hope of reconciliation alive, don't they? If you want John Cena and Nikki Bella to get back together, then there's a tweet that may treat you just right. On Monday, May 28, Cena posted something rather curious. “Let’s stop messing around, and start messing around," he tweeted. Um, what could that possibly be about? Might Cena be done messing around with the breakup, the heartbreak, the gossip, the rumors, and the chatter about whether or not this whole thing is a work? And might he be ready to get back to "messing around" with Bella (but you know, in a good way)? Or are we totally messing, er, missing the point?

Here's the thing about the timing of this tweet: Cena launched it into the Twittersphere the morning after a particularly emotional episode of Total Bellas aired. In the final scene of Sunday's ep, the WWE Superstars visited a potential wedding venue. However, before they could check out the grounds or skim over the reception package options, Cena and Bella broke away from the rest of the group to have a serious conversation about a topic that's come up over and over again on Total Divas and Total Bellas: whether or not they'll have kids one day. Bella told Cena she would like to be a mom but knows that he's not on board, Cena told Bella he did not want hold her back, and the episode ended with the two wondering if they should go through with the wedding.

Assuming you haven’t been stuck in the Undertaker’s casket for the last month and a half, you know what Cena and Bella ultimately decided to do about their nuptials. On April 15, just a few weeks before their wedding date, the pro wrestlers announced their breakup. In a joint statement that went up on Bella's Instagram account, the couple said,

“After much contemplation and 6 years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple. While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.”

On May 14, Cena appeared on TODAY and told Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb that he still loves Bella and would like to start a family with her. Cena’s proclamation apparently caught her off guard, but Bella revealed to People that she “truly [thinks] that he wants to be a father" and would never make him have kids if he wasn't totally on board. She said,

“I’m not the type of woman to be like, ‘You better have kids with me — or else.’ I remember just telling John, ‘I want us both to be happy and I want to be a mom and you don’t want to be a dad and I think maybe we should go our separate ways.’ I would never force him.”

Both have said they would be open to giving their relationship another shot at some point down the line, and that point may be here already.

According to some reports, it sounds like the breakup’s time may be up, the reunion’s time may be now. On May 7, People reported that a source said Bella and Cena are “definitely on a path to reconciliation.” The source added,

“This was never really about ending their relationship— it was about calling off a wedding because something didn’t feel right,” the source says. “It was a wedding that was entered into under false pretenses. She was pretending she was okay with not having a kid, he was pretending he absolutely couldn’t and wouldn’t budge on that point.”

And it sounds like they've remained on the reported path to reconciliation. On May 8, Us Weekly reported that a source said Bella is “spending nights” at Cena’s place. TMZ reported that Cena and Bella were spotted hanging out in San Diego on May 19. On May 21, People reported that a source said “they’re basically back together.” And on May 28, E! News shared that an unnamed source saw the two eating lunch at a restaurant in San Diego that day.

Yes, some hours after Cena released that tweet, he was reportedly out grabbing grub with Bella. Perhaps the messing around has begun.