One of the greatest love stories in sports entertainment history may not be over after all. On Monday, May 21, People reported that John Cena and Nikki Bella might've gotten back together. A source claimed to the magazine that the WWE Superstars and reality TV personalities are “basically back together.” Well, both do keep telling interviewers that they still love each other and are open to giving their relationship another shot, so a reconciliation scenario isn't totally implausible.

People's source continued,

“This was never really about ending their relationship— it was about calling off a wedding because something didn’t feel right. It was a wedding that was entered into under false pretenses. She was pretending she was okay with not having a kid, he was pretending he absolutely couldn’t and wouldn’t budge on that point.”

Cena and Bella started dating in 2012, got engaged at WrestleMania in 2017, and planned to wed on May 5, 2018. Sadly, their relationship took a major bump on April 15 when the WWE Superstars announced that they called off their engagement. And that's when things took a left at Jabroni Drive and booked a room at the Complicated But Polite Breakup Hotel.

If you thought the two pro wrestlers would be duking it out during this breakup, think again; Cena and Bella haven't brought out the Stone Cold Emotional Stunners or the People's Passive Aggressive Elbow during their respective press tours. Cena says he still loves Bella, Bella says she still loves Cena, and both seem open to reconciling. Bella shut down the rumor that the breakup is a publicity stunt, and Cena said he hopes Bella finds whatever it is she's looking for. And in a truly shocking turn of events, Cena went on TODAY last Monday and told Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb that he hopes to one day start a family with his ex-fiancée.

Total Bellas and Total Divas viewers have spent the last several years watching Cena tell Bella that he does not want to have children. And viewers have spent the last several years watching Bella tell Cena that she does want to have children. And viewers also probably know about the newly engaged Bella telling TMZ in April 2017 that she and Cena wouldn't be having kids because Cena doesn't want to have kids. But now wants to do the thing he said he would never do. Talk about an attitude adjustment (sorry).

Cena said on TODAY,

"For anyone out there speculating on what I’m doing with my life now: I still love Nicole. I would still love to marry Nicole. I still would love to have a family with Nicole."

Two days after Cena professed his love on TODAY, Bella stopped by the show and responded to her ex-fiancé's effusive comments. She said,

"I was so shocked. I literally was in the middle of the red carpet for the NBCUniversal upfronts and got the breaking news. I mean, John — and you guys know this — he is absolutely an amazing man, such a sweetheart, and I truly love him so much. He's my best friend. But I think a lot of us that go through the wedding planning process, I think we kinda have to face, and get forced to face, all of these issues that we have just hiding deep down inside. I just know that a healthy me will be a healthy us. And I do have hope for our future, but I know right now I need to work on me before I do say those vows and walk down that aisle. I just don't want to be hesitant. I don't want to be regretful."

And last Thursday, Bella told People that she believes Cena does want to have kids now. She said,

“I truly think that he wants to be a father. I think John’s going to make an incredible dad. You see everything he does with [the charity] Make a Wish — that’s why I always knew! He’s meant to be a dad. I just need time, I need time to digest.”

We all need time to digest this one.

People's new "basically back together" report comes hot on the heels of another interesting scoop. As TMZ reported on Saturday, May 19, Cena and Bella were out and about in San Diego over the weekend. And yes, you can see them.