Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin might be a lot closer to marriage than fans had originally thought. TMZ reported Thursday that the couple was seen at a courthouse, leading witnesses to believe the two of them were getting a marriage license. If that's the case, it's possible they may even have plans to tie the knot at the courthouse. So are Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin already married, or no? It's definitely a possibility, but they might not have gotten hitched just yet. (Bustle has reached out to reps for Baldwin and Bieber, but didn't immediately receive a response.)

According to TMZ's report, Baldwin and Bieber visited New York City's marriage bureau. If they did obtain a marriage license on Thursday, they'll have 60 days to get married within New York State. Past that, they'd have to visit the office again and get another marriage license.

There's another major clue that the two of them might not be married just yet, though. According to the Office of the City Clerk in New York, couples must wait at least 24 hours after getting their marriage license to get married. So even if Bieber and Baldwin had gotten the license earlier this week, undetected, they probably wouldn't have returned for a courthouse wedding in the casual clothes they were spotted in on Thursday. (Then again, maybe they would — one source told TMZ a judge met with the couple at the courthouse, though the outlet "can't confirm" that was the case.)

Based on the 24 hour wait rule, another possibility is that the singer and model could return to the courthouse on Friday. If they did get a marriage license on Thursday, they could, in theory, return 24 hours later and get hitched. One source told TMZ the couple was talking about "leaving the country," so they might have decided to tie the knot in a super low-key way before taking a vacation.

As TMZ pointed out, a marriage within the next two months would contradict what the two of them have reportedly said about their wedding plans in the past. The outlet reported earlier this year that Baldwin and Bieber want to get married next year, so if they were getting a marriage license this week, that would be quite a switch. Then again, maybe the lovebirds decided they just didn't want to wait any longer before getting hitched.

Bieber confirmed his engagement to Baldwin on July 9, sharing a sweet Instagram post outlining what he loves about his fiancée. "You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else," Bieber wrote in the post. Whenever they do decide to tie the knot, it's clear that there's plenty of love between the two of them.

It's also worth pointing out that just last month, there was also speculation that Bieber and Baldwin secretly got married. Baldwin was seen what fans thought were new rings, but she's actually been sporting the jewelry since last year. This week's story is different, but there's still no confirmation at this point that the two of them really did get a marriage license. But if they did, fans will know when the couple is ready to share those private details. In the meantime, it looks like Baldwin and Bieber are just happy spending time together and enjoying their engagement.