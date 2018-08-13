Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin might have had a quick engagement, but it doesn't sound like their wedding will follow suit. According to what a source close to the couple told TMZ, Baldwin and Bieber are waiting to get married and don't plan to tie the knot this year. And as much fun as it's going to be for fans to follow along with their big day and gush over the photos that will, undoubtedly, be gorgeous, it's actually a good thing if they truly are planning to take it slow.

So why do they want to take their time getting married? As the insider claimed to TMZ, making that initial commitment of getting engaged was enough for them for now, so they're ready to take their time and get married sometime next year. Reportedly, they're sure this is what they want, but it doesn't seem like they're going to rush into anything.

It's hard to believe that there are only a little over four months left in 2018, but it's true — and in that kind of time, it'd be difficult to pull off a wedding anyway. But that's the not the only reason Bieber and Baldwin are probably making the right decision by waiting.

The source also added that Bieber's most well-known ex, Selena Gomez, wasn't a factor in this — supposedly, when he and Gomez were together, Bieber's heart was still with Baldwin. And even though the public wasn't privy to this knowledge, he was also reportedly with Baldwin a lot longer than it seems. "Justin's been in love with her for a long time, so this didn't just come from out of the blue," the insider claimed.

Bieber's previous high-profile relationship with Gomez was one of the reasons why the news that he's engaged to Baldwin was so jarring when he confirmed it last month, but if what this source is sharing is true, everything makes a lot more sense. Still, that doesn't mean that their engagement wasn't still a speedy one, and that makes it all the better that they aren't heading down the aisle anytime soon. The longer their engagement, the more time they have to get to know each other even better and figure out exactly what it is each other is looking for in a spouse and out of marriage and their future together — all the kinds of conversations that are essential before getting married.

Besides, it seems like engagement has put a lot of pressure on Bieber. Last week, he was spotted crying while biking in NYC with Baldwin, later showing TMZ a book he was reading about marriage and telling the site, "You got good days, you got bad days. It's not real if it doesn't have any bad days."

Hopefully, there are way more good days than bad days ahead for Bieber and Baldwin. If they really are taking their time getting married, they'll have plenty of opportunities to figure out how to make those bad days better. And isn't that part of the reason you decide to spend the rest of your life with someone, anyway?