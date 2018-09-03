Ah, love can be so fleeting — more so when you’re on a show like The Bachelor or Bachelor In Paradise and you know your partner a grand total of, oh, a week before being told to propose. But that’s what you sign up for, I suppose. Annaliese Puccini cried her way through Arie’s season of The Bachelor only to end up in Mexico, while Kamil Nicalek was silent through Becca’s season before buying a ticket South.Somehow, they found each other and made an apparent connection. They seem like one of the stronger Paradise couples, which only begs the question: Are Kamil and Annaliese dating after Bachelor In Paradise? They may have found love in a hopeless place (by that I mean reality TV, of course).

Perhaps the most difficult part of being on Bachelor In Paradise is being a contestant on Bachelor In Paradise that comes in a few days after the original cast has landed. The couples have already, well, coupled up, and you have to fight and claw and shamelessly campaign for your rose. Annaliese had poor luck finding a love, as Kenny, her wrestler potential beau, bailed on Paradise to attend his daughter’s dance recital (he is a good father and too good a person for this dumpster fire of a television program anyway). Annaliese cried and cried and then… Kamil showed up, and the tears stopped. They’re certainly smooching a lot and seeing a lot of each other, but every Bachelor Nation player knows that doesn't necessarily mean wedding bells.

Of course, Annaliese and Kamil both keep their Instagrams locked up tight. Ever since Kaitlyn Bristowe accidentally revealed the winner of her season on Snapchat, ABC has been notoriously tight with contestants and what they can and can reveal on their social media platforms while the show is airing. Unless ABC has announced it, you keep posting your pictures of sunsets and FabFitFun boxes, got it? Annaliese’s Instagram photos are just of…well, herself, and maybe one of her with a dog. That’s it. It’s a very focused, curated collection, and Kamil isn’t a part of it.

In contrast, all of Kamil’s Instagram photos are… pictures of himself. Oh, and there’s a dog in one of them. Guys, this pair is truly a match made in heaven! While their respective social media accounts give no information, there is one source on the Internet that tries to — professional Bachelor spoiler Reality Steve. Spoilers ahead for Bachelor In Paradise Season 5.

According to Reality Steve's rumors, Annaliese and Kamil accept the overnight date that all Bachelor In Paradise contestant couples are offered at the end of their stay in Paradise. However, they allegedly don't get engaged outright after, so it's hard to tell if Kamil and Annaliese are actually sticking it out for the long-term (or for the two years they have to be together in order to keep that Neil Lane ring). Reality Steve usually has his finger on the pulse of Bachelor Nation, but even he's been wrong a few times, so who knows if this is all true?

Kamil and Annaliese certainly hit it off on Bachelor In Paradise, but the real world is a cold, lonely place. I definitely wish the best for these two, because they would make some seriously attractive offspring, but for now, we'll just have to wait and see what happens on Bachelor In Paradise.