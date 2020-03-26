Does reportedly quarantining together mean Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are back together? Unlikely, but it's tough to know for certain with these two. Since they began dating in 2016, they've been through multiple highly publicized breakups. It wasn't until after Thompson's cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods last year that it seemed like their relationship was beyond repair.

Nonetheless, Thompson made a number of attempts to get back in Khloé's good graces during the last season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and it looks like the upcoming 18th season will continue to document their complicated relationship. (The trailer teases an awkward moment in which Kim tells Khloé she invited Thompson out to dinner in New York).

But don't expect to see a romantic reunion. "Right now, the most I can handle is a co-parenting relationship... Tristan wants more than that,” Khloe lamented on the previous season of KUWTK. "There's really nothing romantic between Tristan and I. We're slowly moving into the right direction of being friends as well as excellent co-parents."

Keeping Up With The Kardashians on YouTube

More recently, a fan took a series of heart emojis Thompson commented on a picture of Khloé and True to mean that they might be back together. And Khloé had a perfectly succinct response: "It mean's [True's] parents love her beyond measure."

Instead, Khloé and Thompson have been focused on co-parenting their 1-year-old daughter True. So it's not all that surprising that they would be together as a family in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this week, a source told People that Thompson reportedly stayed at Kardashian’s house for a few days so he could spend some time with True (who is forgoing playdates with her cousins at this time).

Ultimately, Khloé seems to have forgiven Thompson for the debacle with Woods (who admitted she and Thompson kissed in an interview on Red Table Talk) and moved on with her life. She has been sending hopeful messages across social media urging everyone to love and support one another in the midst of this trying time. Her old drama with Thompson is probably the last thing on her mind.