The Kardashian siblings didn't exactly have average childhoods, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that they grew up alongside people who are now as famous as they are. Still, there are some details about the Kardashians that even fans might not realize — like the fact that apparently, Kim Kardashian and Jake Gyllenhaal were friends as kids. Kardashian shared a treasure trove of vintage photos on Instagram Stories on Tuesday, including an image of a young Gyllenhaal.

Kardashian and Gyllenhaal are the same age, but fans likely didn't know the pair used to know each other. The two of them don't seem to have mentioned it in interviews, which means they probably weren't best friends. Still, they were, at least at one point, close enough that Kardashian included a photo of Gyllenhaal in a collage of photos of her, her sisters, and her friends during her teenage years.

The photo of Gyllenhaal was mentioned when Kardashian shared some photos from her time at Marymount High School in Los Angeles. Gyllenhaal, of course, didn't go to the all-girls Marymount; he went to Harvard-Westlake School, according to Biography.com. But, like the Kardashian siblings, he did grow up in Los Angeles, so it looks like they crossed paths long before they both became household names.

Gyllenhaal wasn't the only celebrity to appear in Kardashian's collection of vintage photos. She also shared images of Sara Foster and Nicole Richie in their younger days. And, of course, there are photos of her siblings, Kourtney, Khloé, and Rob Kardashian, too. Still, the photo of Gyllenhaal might be the most surprising one to appear in the epic Instagram montage. In the screenshot below, taken from Kardashian's Instagram story, that's Gyllenhaal in the center, below an image of Kardashian and her friends.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian also shared a fun tidbit about her high school experience while describing the photos: Her 20th anniversary of graduating high school is this year. And based on her comments, it sounds like she might be headed to the Class of 1998's 20-year reunion. Hopefully, she'll share photos from that experience, too, if she does decide to go.

Kardashian wasn't afraid to poke fun at herself while talking about the old photos, either. At one point, she joked about the "thin eyebrows" she had when she was 11. (Although, to be fair, what '90s teen doesn't have regrets about over-plucked brows?) She also pointed out her braces in some of the pictures, proof that even A-listers had somewhat awkward teen phases. And in one photo, Kardashian sports an epic set of pigtails and is holding a blanket, which she says she carried "everywhere." It's a cute and relatable moment, which Kardashian makes even sweeter by revealing that her grandmother made her the blanket, and she still has it today.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian's Instagram story looks like it was a fun trip down memory lane, and it was a sweet way for her to share more about her past with her fans. The fact that she and Gyllenhaal knew each other in high school shouldn't be too surprising, considering the fact that she's friends with plenty of other Hollywood stars these days, too. Still, it's fun to see what Kardashian was like in her younger days (and to see the '90s style she had as a teen). Now all we need is Gyllenhaal's take on what it was like to know the Kardashian family as a teenager — he might have some funny stories about the hijinks they got into back in the day, too.