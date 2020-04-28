Despite making a very dramatic entrance into the Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart mansion, Natascha has found a solid connection with fellow contestant Ryan. But is their relationship strong enough that Natascha and Ryan are still together after the show? Fans only got a brief (but very memorable) glimpse at the couple during the April 20 episode, but it seems that they've found their rhythm and are focusing on themselves — instead of all of that Trevor and Jamie drama.

While they've been expectedly quiet about where their relationship stands now, both Ryan and Natascha have posted a fair amount about each other on Instagram, with Ryan even asking his followers to help decide on a "solid combined-name hashtag" to use as their couple name going forward. (Thus far, it's between "Rytascha" and "Ryascha" if you want to weigh in on his Instagram Story.)

Natascha, meanwhile, teased their "steamy" first performance together on her account, and shared a promo for the show in which she tearfully explained that Ryan "believes in me." The pair seemed to be excited about their budding romance onscreen as well, especially during their date to a Chris Lane concert. "Chris and his wife Lauren look like they adore each other and that they respect each other, they're a team," Natascha said. "I feel like Ryan and I are on our way to really being a strong team. I see a huge change in our relationship."

When they took the stage to perform Rihanna's "Stay," Ryan and Natascha were quite the team, and their performance proved that they certainly have chemistry. "It was hot, it was sexy, it was passionate, but there was a calm there," JoJo Fletcher told the couple afterwards. And even though Jason Mraz noted that Natascha's powerhouse vocals were outshining Ryan onstage, he didn't seem to mind, and even agreed that his partner gave a stronger performance.

"Natascha is the other half of what I’ve been looking for," Ryan said at one point in the episode, explaining that he and Natascha have been "vibing musically" and building a strong connection offstage. At the rose ceremony at the end of the night, she revealed that the feeling is mutual: "I just light up knowing that Ryan is doing this journey with me, and I want to get to know him more."

There's still quite a few episodes left in the season to see whether or not Ryan and Natascha's connection can blossom into a real romance, but it seems like they have the potential to make beautiful music together, at the very least.