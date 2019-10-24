Are Pete Davidson & Kaia Gerber Dating? They Got Lunch After His Recent Split

In the last year and a half, Pete Davidson has dated Cazzie David, Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, and now, if the rumors are true, a new famous brunette. According to reports, Davidson may be dating Kaia Gerber, as the two have been spotted together on more than one occasion in New York City. (Bustle reached out to Davidson's manager and Gerber's reps for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.)

In a fan-taken photo obtained by The Morning Toast, Davidson and Gerber were seen sharing a table at Sadelle's in New York City earlier this week. They're weren't canoodling or holding hands or anything over-the-top. "They were having lunch and laughing together as they ate," an onlooker told Us Weekly. "Pete appeared happy to be with Kaia, and she seemed like she was into Pete, though there was no PDA."

A few days later, Page Six snapped Davidson leaving Gerber's apartment in SoHo, but a source for the outlet insisted the comedian and the model are totally "just friends." If you're wondering how on earth these two even crossed paths in the first place, another insider for Page Six said they "most likely" met back in June when Davidson and Gerber both walked the runway for Alexander Wang. So, maybe the SNL star is just looking for some modeling advice? Who knows.

Regardless, it's barely been a week since Davidson reportedly split from Qualley. He and the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor dated quietly for a couple of months and still "remain friends," a source close to the former couple told Us Weekly last week. Before Qualley, Davidson had a few PDA-filled months with Kate Beckinsale earlier this year, and was famously engaged to Ariana Grande after a whirlwind romance last summer.

Gerber was most recently linked to fellow model Wellington Grant. However, the last time they were photographed together was back in April when getting dinner with Gerber's parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. Then in September, the model seemingly admitted that she was single once again during a cover story interview for Vogue UK. "When I'm working, I don't have the energy to even flirt with anyone," she told the outlet. "But I'm not losing hope in all love forever."

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Davidson and Gerber definitely appear to be keeping their whatever-ship low-key for now. It's way too early to tell if things will take a more romantic turn, or if Davidson's just networking for his next big fashion gig.