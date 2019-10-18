Less than three months after taking their relationship public, Pete Davidson and Margaret Qualley have reportedly split. A source told Us Weekly that although the Saturday Night Live cast member and the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor are no longer together, "they remain friends." Us previously broke the news that the pair were dating in August.

Compared to his high-profile relationships with Cazzie David, Ariana Grande, and Kate Beckinsale, Davidson's romance with Qualley was relatively low-key. After a PDA-filled four months of dating, People reported that the SNL star split from Beckinsale in April. Three months after that, Qualley and Davidson were officially an item, per Us, although it's unclear when they actually started dating. At the time, a source told the publication, "They've been seeing each other for a couple of months and Margaret is really excited about him."

Shortly after news broke that they were dating, Davidson and Qualley stepped out together at the Venice International Film Festival where the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor was promoting her film Seberg. The two continued to keep a relatively low profile for a celebrity couple after that, but as recently as Sept. 29, they seemed to be going strong — at least according to Qualley's mom, Groundhog Day actor Andie MacDowell.

MacDowell spoke to People at the L'Oreal fashion show in Paris, where she said that although she hadn't met her daughter's boyfriend just yet, she had sent him a video message at Qualley's request. "She has a beautiful relationship with him but I don't want to step on her relationship too much," she added.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Neither Davidson nor Qualley spoke publicly about their relationship while they were dating, nor have they confirmed their breakup. This is a big switch for the SNL actor who has gone through three major relationships and splits since 2018, although none were more public than his relationship with Grande. His whirlwind romance with the "Thank U Next" singer unfolded on social media over the course of four months in the summer of 2018 when every day seemed to bring a new headline about the couple as they began dating, got engaged, and broke up.

Grande and Davidson called off their engagement in October 2018, and the comedian addressed their split on a November episode of SNL that same year. After joking that he had to move back in with his mom, he spoke out about the end of his relationship at the end of a Weekend Update skit. "The truth is, it's nobody’s business," he said. "Sometimes things just don’t work out, and that's OK. She’s a wonderful strong person, and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world."

His public statement about his split from Grande stands in stark contrast to his relationship and breakup from Qualley. Davidson latest romance played out privately, and ended the same way.