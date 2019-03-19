These notorious public hand-holders strike again. According to a recent report from E! News, Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale's relationship appears to still be going strong. The rumored couple was spotted out in Hollywood together on March 18 following an afterparty for the premiere of Davidson's new Netflix movie. Despite all the flashbulbs and swarms of paparazzi, they definitely looked happy.

Davidson and Beckinsale were snapped holding hands as they left a shindig celebrating The Dirt, an upcoming Netflix film about the band Mötley Crüe. In the movie — which is based on the band's biography, The Dirt: Confessions Of The World’s Most Notorious Rock Band — Davidson plays Elektra Records A&R salesman Tom Zutaut. The film also stars the Saturday Night Live comedian's close friend Colson Baker, aka Machine Gun Kelly, as drummer Tommy Lee, Game of Thrones' Iwan Rheon as guitarist Mick Mars, Douglas Booth as bassist Nikki Sixx, and Daniel Webber as lead singer Vince Neil.

Based on the expressions on Davidson and Beckinsale's faces as they made their way to a car nearby — which they were then snapped smooching in, by the way — it seems like the whole night went pretty well. Earlier that evening, Davidson posed solo on the red carpet for the film's premiere, which Beckinsale reportedly attended with friends, according to E! News.

Rachel Murray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rumors first started surfacing that Davidson and Beckinsale might be an item back in January. During a Golden Globes afterparty, the two stars "were being very flirty together," as per a source for Page Six. "They were sitting very close on the outside patio seating. Kate had her hand on his knee, and she kept laughing at all his jokes."

Just a few weeks later, and those rumors appeared to hold a least a little truth, as the pair held hands while leaving one of Davidson's stand-up shows on Feb. 2. "Kate thinks he's the sweetest and nicest guy," a source told E! News at the time. "She thinks he's great and she just loves all the laughs she has with him."

The PDA didn't stop there, though, as they were snapped holding hands, yet again, following the Saturday Night Live afterparty on March 2. But wait — there's more! The next day, Beckinsale and Davidson attended a New York Rangers hockey game together. Not only did they get caught on camera while sharing a few smooches, but they happened to be seated next to Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski — and the whole thing produced a hilarious photo that then launched a thousand memes.

Even after all these sitings, neither one of the stars have "officially" confirmed that they're dating. (Bustle previously reached out to reps for Davidson and Beckinsale for comment, but did not receive a response.) There's way too much evidence to think otherwise at this point, though, right?

Hey, maybe they're just keeping things casual and haven't put a label on their status yet themselves. Maybe they don't want to jinx it or whatever. Who knows. As long as they're happy — which they totally seem to be for now.