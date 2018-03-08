Sofia Richie is putting those rumors of relationship problems to rest. With a throwback Instagram photo, Sofia Richie confirmed she's still with Scott Disick. So, it doesn't look like there's any trouble in paradise with this pair, despite some previous Instagram drama to the contrary.

In the model's Instagram story, she posted a throwback photo of herself and her beau that pretty much says it all about the pair's current relationship status. On her story, she posted a photo of herself and her boyfriend on the back of a jet ski during what looks to be a tropical getaway. She captioned the photo with a simple "TB," aka throwback. The model doesn't post pictures of Disick all of the time (although, she has in the past), so this is a really good sign that things are moving along swimmingly with the pair's relationship.

If there was any relationship drama going on between Richie and Disick, it's unlikely that she would have posted a cute photo of herself with her reality star boyfriend. Richie's photo is a great indicator that things are still going well, especially after some rumored relationship issues earlier in the week (all thanks to Instagram).

Romain Maurice/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

According to Marie Claire, on March 6, Disick had apparently unfollowed Richie on the social media site, a move which is basically indicative of a failed relationship in 2018. Many users noted the possible issue and became concerned that this meant that there was trouble on the horizon for the pair. However, as Marie Claire notes, it's unclear whether Disick even followed his model girlfriend to begin with. The KUWTK star only follows 68 people on the social media site and Richie still isn't one of them, even after these reports.

It's also interesting to note that, around the same time, it was reported that there was possibly some drama between Disick's ex Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, also courtesy of Instagram. Reportedly, Kardashian unfollowed her boyfriend and even deleted her Instagram account at one point, according to Cosmopolitan. In turn, it looked like Bendjima set his account on private. However, both of these reported changes seemed to have been amended, as both accounts are back up and public.

Basically, there was a whole lot happening on Instagram. Although, it seems very possible that none of these things were related, as it seems like things are going well for both couples as of right now. Richie offered up that throwback photo of herself and Disick, and Kardashian and Bendjima were recently spotted grocery shopping together on March 7, per People. So, it looks like all is right with all of these pairings.

Things have seemed to be going pretty great for Disick and Richie ever since they started dating around May 2017, according to People. In an interview with E! News from Feb. 23, Richie had some sweet things to say about her significant other. The publication asked her what makes their relationship so special, to which she replied, "I just think he's the male version of me. Our humor. We have very similar humor."

Also, in case you missed it, they also took a major relationship step recently. On Feb. 23, Richie revealed that Disick got her an adorable dog, which she said made a wonderful addition to their "family." That's definitely a serious step for any couple.

So, in case you were at all worried about a bump in the road for Disick and Richie, worry no longer. It seems like the pair are moving right along with their relationship.