Undoubtedly, two of streaming service Netflix’s most popular original series have been Sex Education, the Brit-ish secondary school show all about all things sex and friendships, and nostalgic teen sci-fi adventure series Stranger Things. After a recent tease post on Instagram, fans have been sent into a frenzy as it looks as though Stranger Things and Sex Education could crossover.

A recent post on Netflix’s Instagram saw Sex Education’s Connor Swindells (who plays school bully Adam) and Aimee Lou Wood (who plays Aimee) posing in blue and white sailor costumes, the exact same outfits that Joe Keery and Maya Hawke (who play Steve and Robin, respecctivley, in Stranger Things) wear for their "Scoops A’hoy" ice-cream parlour uniform. The post read: "Exclusive first look image of the Moordale High production of ST3, starring @connor_swindells as @uncle_jezzy and @aimeelouwood as @maya_hawke. Truly iconic." Mind blown.

The post has already received more than 53,000 likes, with one commenter writing "I love everything about this," and another going with the simple but effective "YESSSSSS."

I have reached out to Netflix to find out what the story is behind this Insta post, but am yet to hear anything. I'll update you if and when I do.

As well as Netflix, Wood posted a pic of herself and Swindells in the outfits on Instagram and wrote, “There’s a glitch in the Netflix universe #strangereducation #sexthings” and Connor Swindells said “I have become Steve 'The Hair' Harrington. Only things missing? Farrah Fawcett Hairspray and incredible on screen chemistry with @gatenm123.”

Sex Education first hit screens earlier this year, set in a time and place that felt hard to pinpoint on first viewing – a sort of “nowheresvielle” as the actor Asa Butterfield put it. But soon the comedy-drama felt like a cliche all American style school but with a complete British cast. The story follows a very awkward Otis who ends up becoming the school's resident sex therapist. And Stranger Things is now in its third season, and has the gang, who are now well into the swing of their awkward teen years, fighting more creepy alien creatures to save their town.

If the crossover does happen, it will be interesting to see how the two shows pull it off seeing as the shows are set in two different eras. Sex Education has a nostalgic 80s look to it, with characters wearing bomber jackets and pastel colours. But eagle-eyed fans spotted the character have smartphones meaning it’s probably set in more modern times. And Stranger Things Season 3 is set in the summer of 1985.

It’s not the first time Netflix has gone all meta and hinted at some sort of Netflix universe. Last year, Charlie Brooker’s most ambitious Back Mirror project to date Bandersnatch saw an interactive experience where viewers got to decide the fate of the characters. The story was set in the 80s about a game developer who becomes obsessed with making Bandersnatch. One of the many alternate endings saw the character Colin’s daughter as an adult developing the Bandersnatch game for Netflix. So Sex Education and Stranger Things very well could be part of an interlinked Netflix world.

Will the kids from Moordale Secondary School be performing in a play of Stranger Things? Or perhaps the teens from Hawkins High will find themselves teleported through space and time to nowheresville. Or maybe all this is just a clever marketing trick from Netflix. I really hope not. This is the crossover we deserve.