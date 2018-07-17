Kim Kardashian West is having fun as a fragrancier. Her perfume portfolio vacillates between serious scents — her debut KKW perfumes were florals inspired by the crystals she used while dealing with the aftermath of the Parisian robbery while the Candy Hearts were playful and pop art-like. The KKW Kimoji Fruit fragrances drop on July 17 at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT and they are cutely packaged, fresh 'n' floral, and ripe for summer.

The Kimoji Fruit perfumes arrive on World Emoji Day — yes, that faux holiday actually exists. They also land hot on the heels of KKW Skin. That recent KKW Fragrance offering is a heady, sexy scent featuring a bottle made from a cast of Kardashian's body and notes of bergmaot, peach, ylang ylang, and rose.

The new trio of lush scents — there's Cherry, Peach, and the one-of-these-things-is-not-like-the-other Vibes — are supremely summery. They cost $45 per bottle.

The status of the Kimoji Fruit perfumes as limited edition or permanent addition was TBD based on captions of Instagram teasers and posts. It seemed like they would be limited run since the notes are soooo summer-iffic.

Bustle reached out to KKW Fragrance reps to confirm the future of the Kimoji Fruits. The reps confirmed that the collectible fragrances are indeed limited edition.

The brand has been slightly inconsistent with the statuses of its assortment of fragrances in the past. Kardashian initially revealed that her crystal scents would be a "one and done" launch with no plans for restocking. But the beauty guru quickly changed her plan of attack and bottles are still available for purchase months later.

However, the Valentine's Day trio of Kimoji Heart fragrances were limited and are no longer available on the KKW site. Here's another longing look at the way they were.

So, yeah, the Kimoji Fruit fragrances are slated to be here for a short time or while supplies last. They could, however, break the internet and force Kardashian West to replenish the supply. There might be a restock or two. But they aren't permanent.

Cherry boasts a cream-coated bottle and is mouth-watering, thanks to notes of juicy red cherry, luscious raspberry, sweet strawberry, cherry blossom, gardenia petals, vanilla, woods, and musk.

Peach has the same milk-dipped bottle and is comprised of juicy peach, fresh nectarine, jasmine petals, peach blossom, creamy vanilla, sandalwood, and musk notes.

Vibes, which is the outlier of the trio thanks to the black, text-bubble shaped container, is summer-in-a-bottle. It rocks notes of watermelon, bergamot, juicy pineapple, apple blossom, peony petals, fresh jasmine, cedarwood, sunkissed amber, and musk.

Kardashian West's latest trifecta is an olfactory orchard.

Fans and customers voiced their curiosity about the nature of the Kimoji Fruits and were hoping they would linger longer than limited edition. The fact that we're not sure if the supply will be replenished or restocked at least once upon launch means you should scoop one or all three up while you can.

It could be a game-time decision if they decide to do multiple restocks of these season scents.

What is apparent is the fact that anticipation is high and KarJenner fans can usually be counted on to respond with their dollars on the days that new products drop.

If you are looking for the perfect summer scent to complement your glowing skin, salt air-styled beach waves, and hot pink pedicure, the Kimoji Fruit trio answers the call. They *sound* like they have effectively captured the essence of summer in a bottle.

While you can't twist off the cap and take a deep whiff of the Kimoji Fruits in advance since they are only available for purchase online, you can and should take the chance on them. KKW tends to hit home runs when it comes to marketing and knowing her fans want.

In case you need a visual reminder of one of the crystal perfumes...

... or of the KKW Body bottle. This scent remains on sale.

Good luck scoring a Kimoji Fruit scent during the initial drop.

Can you choose between the delish Cherry or yummy Peach?

Good vibes — always!

Cherries and peaches and vibes, oh my!