No one could have truly anticipated how wild a watch Netflix's new docu-series, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness would be. Yet, a show following the life of Joe Exotic an "eccentric, gay, gun-toting polygamist who runs a park that's home to over 200 tigers, big cats, and other exotic animals" was never going to be your average viewing. The documentary details the series of events that eventually landed him serving a 22-year jail sentence, born out of a feud with animal sanctuary owner, Carole Baskin. After binge-watching the entire series, I'm left with a number of questions; what really happened to Carole Baskin's husband? Can I stream Joe Exotic's country-bop album? And, is Joe Exotic still married to Dillon Passage, his fifth husband?

From the the looks of Dillon's instagram page, he seems to be doing just fine. Naturally, the 22-year-old's feed is full of tigers, as well as normal social activities like, err... EDM festivals. There aren't any snaps of Joe Exotic on his page (as I'd hoped) but apparently that doesn't mean he isn't still team Joe. According to sleuth's at Women's Health, "another Instagram follower also asked whether he's still with Joe, to which he said, "I’m still married to Joe but my social media platform isn’t used for any Joe things. Thank you though." Fair enough.

So, he's still supporting his 'Tiger King' while keeping a low-ish profile. Reporters at The Daily Beast have been attempting to find Dillon. When speaking to Joe in prison, Daily Beast revealed that "Joe and Dillon Passage are still married. Dillon wouldn’t speak to me and Joe wouldn’t reveal his location."

As detailed in the show, Joe Exotic, real name Joespeh Maldonado-Passage, is a polygamist and had five husbands (although only three were featured). Bustle revealed what happened to Joe's husbands and it's the saddest part of Tiger King. In the documentary, we first meet Joe's two young partners, John Finley and Travis Maldano, and got to witness their "throuple" marriage ceremony complete with a tiger-striped cake and matching pink shirts (it wasn't even the wildest part of the show). Unfortunately, It wasn't to last. Finley eventually ran off with the Zoo's secretary and sadly, Travis Maldano, "a 19-year-old meth addict", died after playing with a pistol. Not knowing that there was a bullet in the chamber he put the gun to his head and pulled the trigger.

Exotic then went on to marry Dillon Passage, who he met online. Dillon supported Joe Exotic through his trial and eventual imprisonment, and it seems, he's in it for the long haul.