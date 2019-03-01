The year 2019 has barely begun, and yet, it has already provided the world with a 2 Chainz and Ariana Grande collaboration. And after 2 Chainz's appearance on the singer's "7 Rings" remix, it's Grande's turn to return the favor. For his album Rap or Go to the League, 2 Chainz and Grande collaborated on a new song "Rule The World." The rapper's fifth album also features artists like Young Thug, Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar, Ty Dolla Sign, Change the Rapper, and Lil Wayne. But Grande's collaboration has got people talking in particular because "Rule the World" samples Amerie's 2002 single, "Why Don't We Fall in Love," and it will take you back to the smooth sounds of R&B in the early aughts.

This fun collaboration stemmed from what could have been a potential conflict. Grande's song "7 Rings" and its music video shares a lot of similarities to 2 Chainz's "Spend It." As he explained to Genius, he was upset, but then met with Grande to resolve the issue and that's what led to these two collaborations. And now, with 2 Chainz's song, they've officially made up by releasing a song that pays tribute to Amerie's "Why Don't We Fall in Love."

"Rule the World" doesn't share any lyrical content with "Why Don't We Fall in Love" — it just samples the tune — but fans on Twitter quickly recognized the song's catchy beat.

Most people are feeling Grande and 2 Chainz's take on "Why Don't We Fall in Love" — even if some people, like @thegeraldoliver, kind of wished it had been Amerie to sing it instead of Grande. But maybe that just means we'll get an Amerie-Grande-2 Chainz collab in the future.

Despite the rocky start to their relationship, 2 Chainz complimented Grande's vocals on the track in a radio interview with Power 105.1. Grande shared the clip of him saying how "hummingbirds, and butterflies, and angels, and all this pretty stuff" came out of her mouth while singing. She also has been referring to him as a "friend" on social media, so they're at a good place now and busy ruling the world together.

Fans of the track, and Amerie's 2002 hit, are also in luck because both musicians have been hinting that a music video for "Rule the World" is coming soon. "We shot a dope video and I actually have videos on the album that I've been trying to shoot with people and I can't get things together, but it wasn't actually hard shooting the video with her," 2 Chainz said in his Genius interview. The rapper also noted Grande's vocal talents in the interview, saying, "She opened up her mouth and a damn angel came out and I was like, 'Yo, this little girl can sing!'"

So, be on the lookout for the "Rule the World" music video, which is bound to be pretty epic. And in the meantime, you can listen to this 2 Chainz and Grande collaboration and let it transport you back to a simpler time with the sounds of the early aughts.