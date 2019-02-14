As Thank U, Next continues to dominate streaming platforms, Ariana Grande's fans have begun boycotting her song "7 Rings" for a very surprising reason — and it's something that the singer is seemingly totally on board for. On Wednesday, Feb. 13, fans started tweeting #Boycott7Rings in order boost her latest single, "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored," into the top spot on the charts, according to Entertainment Tonight. Following their attempts, Billboard noted that Arianators then began begging Grande to join the hashtag movement which prompted the singer to respond, "r u ok" to one user on Twitter. Despite her initial apprehension, it wasn't too long before Grande decided to get in on the fun. When another fan shared, "break up with your rehearsals, we're bored," the entertainer shared:

"y’all are so insane and funny and i love u. nothings funnier than ‘boycott seven rings’..... i can’t lmao. whatever’s meant to be will be, babies i ain’t goin nowhere #thankunext."

In a follow-up tweet, Grande joked, "ur all sick," after @greedyforlove pointed out the disbelief behind the movement of "boycotting 1 of arianas songs so the other can debut at #1." The fan went on to add, "this is actually insane."

Although it appears that Grande was initially going to allow her new single's destiny to take its course, she later caved to fans' wishes. In a now deleted tweet, she used the hashtag and followed up by asking fans, "r u happy now," according to Billboard.

All-in-all, Thank U, Next has been a major success for the former Nickelodeon star. The album's first two single both landed at Number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. "7 Rings" has remained at the head of the listing for the past three weeks, while the album's titular track "Thank U, Next," which currently sits at Number 7, sat atop the charts for a full seven weeks.

While both songs were quick to win the hearts of listeners, "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored" has seemingly remained a major focus for fans' ever since the track listing was released back in January. Going off the title alone, many fans speculated that the track would be about Grande's ex-boyfriend rapper, Big Sean — a theory which, along with many others, has only seemed to heighten after its release on Feb. 8.

It seems that fans should feel extremely lucky that the single even made it onto Grande's latest project — given that it appears to be a major fan favorite. Prior to its release, Grande hinted that the song was a last-minute addition to the album. She took to Twitter On Jan. 13 to explain, "I added a fun one (lol) to replace one that i decided i don’t think wanna share w the world. so we back to twelve tracks. i appreciate u understanding in advance."

Although fans seem to still have lots of love for 7" Rings," it appears that they are giving it the "thank u, next" treatment as they move into a new vibe with "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored."