There have been rumors that Ariana Grande is dropping a Thank U, Next beauty line, and now the singer herself confirmed there is a perfume drop coming soon. Ariana Grande is launching a Thank U, Next perfume, and it's going to give you summer vibes.

The Grammy-winning artist dropped the news on her Instagram, where Grande shared the announcement on May 5. Grande posted a behind-the-scenes photo of herself from the Thank U, Next music video, where she was wearing a pink feather tube top and pink sheer robe. That was the outfit where Grande channeled Elle Woods at the nail salon. The throwback photo had a caption underneath, in which Grande leaked the news that a new perfume was coming soon.

"So I’ve been working on a ‘Thank U, Next’ fragrance ... & I can’t wait for u to see / smell her," Grande posted. "I don’t think I was supposed to announce this today but I’m excited and it smells divine so fuck it ... hi perfume team love u."

In the caption, Grande also shared what the new scent will smell like. Grande wrote that it smells "like ‘ari’ if she went to the beach one time."

Grande has created six perfumes over the years, where the most recent ones were Sweet Like Candy (limited edition,) Moonlight, and Cloud. Both Sweet Like Candy and Moonlight came out in 2017, whereas Cloud dropped in 2018.

The one that Grande was referring to in her Instagram photo, Ari, was her first perfume which debuted in 2015. The perfume smells sweet and fruity, with top notes of pear, grapefruit, and raspberries. The middle notes are Lily of the Valley and rose, and the scent is rounded off with base notes of wood and marshmallow.

Since Grande compared the new Thank U, Next perfume to the Ari scent, one can assume it will also open with sparkling fruity notes. But the scent might close with coconut notes for that beach-y smell.

News that Grande was creating a beauty line broke in April 2019, when news leaked that Grande submitted paperwork to the U.S. Patent and Trademark office for a trademark under the title “Ariana Grande Thank U, Next."

The trademark was filed for a handful of different beauty and skin care products, including fragrances, body lotions, bath gels, body scrubs, and mists.

Grande just confirmed that a new scent is on the way, but there is no further news on the rest of the beauty items.

Thank U, Next is Grande's fifth studio album, which was released on Feb. 8, right after her public breakup with fiancé, Pete Davidson. The title track became one of Grande's most successful hits. Thank U, Next became Grande's first number-one single on the US Billboard Hot 100. It also broke the record for the most plays in a single day by a female artist on Spotify. Knowing how much fans love the album and single, it's no wonder that Grande wanted to expand it into a beauty line. Keep an eye out on Grande's Instagram, because the summer-y sent has to be landing soon.