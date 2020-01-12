It's time for the "7 Rings" singer to "Make Up" for lost time. After canceling her 2019 performance due to a conflict with producer Ken Ehrlich, Ariana Grande will perform at the 2020 Grammy Awards. The pop star announced the upcoming gig on Twitter and Instagram on Saturday, Jan. 11, writing: "see you jan 26 #GRAMMYs."

Grande won her first Grammy last year (Best Pop Vocal Album: Sweetener), but because of the last-minute disagreement with Ehrlich, she wasn't there to accept it. This year, she's nominated for five more Grammys: Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for "7 Rings," Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Thank U, Next, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Boyfriend."

Ahead of the 2019 awards, Ehrlich claimed that Grande backed out because she “felt it was too late for her to pull something together,” per the Associated Press. Grande, someone who always seems to be juggling multiple impressively large projects at once, was quick to defend herself on Twitter. "I’ve kept my mouth shut but now you’re lying about me," she tweeted. "I can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken. it was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that i decided not to attend."

The real reason she opted out of last year's performance is because Ehrlich allegedly denied her requests to sing three different songs. "It’s about collaboration. it’s about feeling supported. it’s about art and honesty. not politics. not doing favors or playing games," the singer tweeted.

According to Vulture, the 2020 Grammys will be Ehrlich's last as a producer, so the two must be civil enough to work together for this year's performance. After Grande shared the news, her fans flooded her mentions with support. "the fact that ur gonna be able to do the song(s) u want this year makes me so happy," @getwelIsoon tweeted. Grande responded: "it’s been a really nice process. grateful."

As of right now, it's unclear what pieces she'll be performing. But she did just wrap up her Sweetener World Tour on Dec. 22, so she's definitely primed and ready for a live performance this big. To conclude her tour, she also released a live concert album called K Bye For Now, which was supposed to indicate the start of a creative break.

One fan tweeted, "u really are completely unfamiliar to the concept of a break and i think that’s beautiful @ArianaGrande." Grande responded, "performing aside. creating is just too much fun for us. that’s what happens when you’re constantly inspired by the family you hang out with everyday @tbhits. the greatest feeling in the world."

With that in mind, it's no surprise the "thank u, next" singer is headed back to the stage so soon.