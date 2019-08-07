They might sing about being out of tears, but there was not a dry eye in the house at Barbra Streisand's concert in Chicago on Tuesday, Aug. 6. Ariana Grande performed with Barbra Streisand, one of her idols, surprising fans by performing with the legendary singer at her recent concert. She later took to Instagram to gush about the experience, calling it the "best night of my life."

Appropriately for Grande — who released a single called "No Tears Left To Cry" — the pair performed a duet of "No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)," which Streisand originally recorded with Donna Summer. Shortly before the pair took the stage, Streisand posted a photo of herself cuddling with Grande on Instagram, backstage at the United Center. "Secret’s out," Streisand captioned the photo, adding, "Thank you @arianagrande," along with three of the younger singer's signature black heart emojis.

"I’m sobbing," Grande gushed in a comment that she left on Streisand's photo. "Love you so much. i cant. get over this. it’s just.... the most special and cherished experience ever. thank you."

The "Thank U, Next" singer also shared a black-and-white version of the photo on her own social media pages, writing on Twitter that she will be "cherishing this moment forever." Grande also shared a few videos from the night on her Instagram story, where she wrote that sharing the stage with Streisand was the "best night of my life."

Streisand teased Grande's surprise appearance on Monday, August 5, when she posted a photo in Instagram after the pair got manicures together. "Made a new friend..." Streisand captioned the snap, which featured Grande showing off her iconic tattooed fingers in the nail salon.

The "No Tears Left To Cry" singer has previously spoken about how much she loves Streisand's music and admires her career, telling Cosmopolitan back in 2013 that she hoped to emulate the Oscar winner. "I like Barbra Streisand, and when was the last time you saw Babs getting, like, turnt up? That's kind of the road that I, as a lady, would like to go down," she told the magazine at the time.

In December 2018, Grande also posted a series of throwback videos on her Twitter account, one of which featured the singer and her mother duetting to Celine Dion and Streisand's "Tell Him" at just 4 years old. In the clip, Grande's mother, Joan, declared that she wanted to sing Streisand's parts, but so did Grande. "We still sing this she's still Barbara and still this stunning and cute if not more so," the singer wrote on Twitter alongside the video.

According to BuzzFeed, Grande was also spotted crying at a Streisand concert back in 2006, when she would have been just 12 years old. There is actually video of Grande's emotional reaction, courtesy of the CBS special Streisand: Live in Concert, which aired in 2009, but was filmed three years earlier in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Per BuzzFeed, just after Streisand finishes singing "People," a pre-fame Grande can be spotted in the audience, with tears and wonder in her eyes.

Considering Grande's lifelong fandom of Streisand — and her years of gushing about the legendary singer in interviews — it's no surprise that she couldn't hold back the tears after performing with her idol. Here's hoping that the two, big-voiced superstars will use their new friendship as an excuse to make some more beautiful music together.