Ariana Grande is giving her fans a lot to be thankful for this year. In the days leading up to Thanksgiving, the singer has posted various images on both Instagram and Twitter, of her parodying famous romantic comedies, many of which included a "Thank U, Next" caption, referencing her widely popular hit single. It stands to reason that these rom-coms will all play a part in her upcoming music video for the song. As of yesterday, only three out of the four rom-coms were known, but now all the movies referenced in Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next" video have been revealed, and let's just say the final lineup will make you want to jump out of your seat and cheer.

On Wednesday, Nov. 21, Grande took to Twitter and posted a photo that proved to be the final piece in this mysterious rom-com puzzle. The image shows Grande dressed up in a very familiar-looking Toros cheerleader uniform alongside a caption that reads: "i transferred from los angeles, your school has no gymnastics team this issaalast [sic] resort ........ ok i’ve never cheered before so what?" There's only one place where that iconic quote could come from and that's the modern classic Bring It On, which hit theaters back in August of 2000.

Later on, she also tweeted out a follow-up photo of her and her squad dressed up as the East Compton Clovers, a rival cheer group who will not be messed with.

For those unfamiliar with the film (if so, please proceed to watch it as soon as humanly possible), the story centers around — you guessed it — a cheerleading squad, who finds themselves in jeopardy of losing the annual cheer competition once it's discovered that all of their previous championships had been won with stolen routines. Can you say awkward?

Luckily, with Torrance (played by Kirsten Dunst) as their new captain, they have a real shot at turning things around and still coming out on top. Torrance also makes a new friend in Missy, played by Eliza Dushku, which is the character Grande is shown quoting in the tweet.

As for how the movie will get incorporated into Grande's "Thank U, Next" video remains to be seen, but one thing's for sure — the film will be in good company, alongside the other three rom-coms Grande choose to include for the big reveal. Along with Bring It On, Grande has also teased out references to Mean Girls, Legally Blonde, and 13 Going On 30. Sometimes these hints involved Grande dressing up to mimic one of the characters and captioning it with a famous quote, while other times she simply posted an image from the actual movie itself with the words "thank u, next" close by.

