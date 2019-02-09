Ariana Grande's latest single, "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored" has already become a favorite amongst the singer's fans, but they're not the only people who are loving the sassy new track. Lance Bass reacted to Grande sampling an *NSYNC song on that song from her new album, and fans are hoping it will lead to a collaboration between Grande and the boy band.

The bridge of Grande's newest single — which was released with a sultry music video at midnight on Feb. 8 — is a reworking of the lyrics from *NSYNC's "It Makes Me Ill," which was on the band's second album, No Strings Attached. Check out the familiar lyrics from the "Break Up With Your Girlfriend" bridge below:

You could say I'm hatin' if you want to

But I only hate on her 'cause I want you

Say I'm trippin' if you feel like

But you without me ain't right (Ain't right)

You could call me crazy 'cause I want you

And I never even ever fuckin' met you

Say I'm trippin' and it ain't right

But you without me ain't nice (Ain't nice, yeah)

After many fans pointed out the reference on social media, Bass tweeted about the track, noting that it was his "favorite" song on Grande's new album.

"I might be biased, but “Break Up w Your Girlfriend” is my favorite track off of @ArianaGrande’s new album!" the former boy bander wrote, before shouting out Celebrity Big Brother and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burress, who co-wrote "It Makes Me Ill" with Kevin Briggs. "Right @Kandi?? Oh wait, she’s still in the #BBCeleb house." (According to Genius, both writers are credited on "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored" along with producer Max Martin, who has worked with both Grande and *NSYNC.)

Naturally, Bass wasn't the only person delighted by the reference to the iconic boy band in Grande's new music; in fact, many fans have shared their hopes for the group to collaborate on another project together in the future.

Grande's album, Thank U, Next, is predicted to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard chart by outlets like Rolling Stone, and if she does manage to top the charts with her new music, *NSYNC will also get to enjoy the accolade, thanks to her sample. The boy band had two albums of their own peak at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 200: No Strings Attached in 2000 and Celebrity in 2001.

Despite the fact that "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored" is set to become one of Grande's biggest singles yet, the singer admitted back in January that it was a last minute addition to the album. "I added a fun one (lol) to replace one that i decided i don’t think wanna share w the world," she wrote on Twitter. "So we back to twelve tracks. i appreciate u understanding in advance." The song seems to have replaced the track "Remember," which Grande teased in her "Breathin'" music video back in November.

After Thank U Next was released on Feb. 8, the singer revealed that "Break Up With Your Girlfriend" was actually the "last track" that she wrote for the album, adding that she decided to add it as a "punch line." "I think it’s funny," Grande wrote in response to a fan asking why she decided to include it on the album. "I liked the idea of ending a more honest n vulnerable project and with like a punchline.

While Grande has explained that the song is intended to be a fun, upbeat addition to what she has called her most "honest" album yet, it's clear that her *NSYNC fandom is something that the singer — and her fans — takes very seriously. Let's all hope Grande can convince the boys to make an appearance on her upcoming tour.