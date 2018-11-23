A-list singer and all round girl power force Ariana Grande stood up for Little Mix in an inspiring display of sisterhood after the group came under fire for nudity in their latest video. British TV host Piers Morgan criticised the band for what he considered to be using their sexuality to sell albums. After catching wind of the criticism, Grande took to Twitter to make some serious points about female empowerment. If you weren’t already convinced that the "God Is A Woman" singer is the kind of best friend everyone needs then you will be after reading her response.

Morgan initially criticised Little Mix’s video for LM5 on Good Morning Britain. Pointing to the band's video for “Strip” which sees them sat together nude with abuse scrawled over their bodies, he asked, "Why don't we stop pretending that getting your kit off is feminist empowerment?" He later reiterated his sentiments on Twitter, where he also criticised Ellen Degeneres for "drooling over" men's bodies.

It was Grande's mother Joan who first tweeted Morgan, standing up for Degeneres and Little Mix. She posted, “Honestly what is wrong with you @piersmorgan? Didn’t your mother ever teach you, if you have nothing nice to say, don’t say it! You came for @TheEllenShow yesterday which was disgraceful, she is an angel. @LittleMix today, did you ever hear of paying homage? And…well never mind.” Well now I know where Ari gets her strength from.

Morgan soon responded, writing: "Hi Joan, my mother taught me to speak my mind & never be afraid to express honestly held opinion. Ellen's a hypocrite - and as for Little Mix, I'd just prefer they use their talent to sell records rather than their nudity. As your own daughter does...!" And it must have been mention of her name that tipped her over the edge, because enter Ariana Grande.

In a series of tweets the musician unpacked why it's a woman’s choice to wear what she wants to wear and present herself how she wants to present herself. Standing in solidarity with her sisters she said, “[...] women can be sexual AND talented. Naked and dignified. It’s OUR choice” and added “I look forward to the day you realise there are other ways to go about making yourself relevant than to criticise young, beautiful, successful women for everything they do.” I swear at this point listening to and following Ariana Grande is a form of therapy for me. And is anyone else hoping for an Ariana Grande x Little Mix collaboration? Now that would be all kinds of girl power goals.

The video for Little Mix's new single "Strip" shows the group posing together in the nude with insults they've received over the years scrawled over their bodies. Bandmember Jesy Nelson explained the intention behind the clip in an interview with Attitude magazine, “You should be able to be whatever kind of woman you want to be," she said. "You should be able to wear what you bloody want to wear and rock it with confidence.”

Both DeGeneres and Little Mix responded to Grande’s support sending big love her way. And for me, it has just further proved that Ariana Grande is the best friend everyone needs. Fiercely feminist — you don’t mess with Grande’s girls and come out unscathed. Thank u, next.