Ariana Grande Wore Black Lipstick On 'Thank U, Next' Album Cover In Tribute To Her "Baddest" Mom

Arianators are stoked that Ariana Grande is dropping her new album thank u, next on Feb. 8. She tweeted the track listing and album cover, the latter of which elicited an instant "OMFG" reaction. Ariana Grande wore matte black lipstick on the thank u, next cover, paired with long, curled lashes, bronzed skin, her signature and super long ponytail, and the album title painted on her neck and chest like a tattoo.

She's also wrapped up in her own arms as though she is giving herself a huge hug. It's a sexy and revelatory shot, given all she's gone through publicly over the past few months.

Grande also tucked the meaning behind her choice of lipstick shade into a subsequent tweet. It wasn't random or arbitrary. It was a nod to an amazing woman in her life — her mother, Joan. Something seemingly as simple as lipstick is actually a symbol of a deep bond between two women.

The singer listed off her mother's many amazing qualities, from being the "baddest," thoughtful, intelligent, and generous to wearing black lipstick for no reason other than just 'cuz. That’s incredible. Joann Grande may be a secret goth icon. She's clearly rebel in her own right and one who has inspired her daughter.

The thank u, next cover is inverted, just like the Sweetener cover, which featured Grande rocking platinum blonde hair and pale pink lips. Here, Grande is as striking as ever. Her lips look so velvet-y. The hue is similar to the deep purple matte MAC lippie she created wore when she was the Viva Glam ambassador a few seasons ago.

This tweet shouting out Joan is serious mother-daughter goals. The notion of Joan wearing black lipstick simply because she felt like it is just plain awesome. We should be able to wear whatever we like and whatever makes us feel good. It's obvious from Grande's tweet that her mother instilled that same sense of adventurousness in her. BTW, Joan slays a deep berry lip in her Twitter avatar.

Courtesy of MAC

Here's a flashback to Grande's aforementioned MAC campaign in which she also crushed a goth lip.

If you want to replicate Grande's jet black, super goth lip look from the thank u, next cover, here are a few options.

1. Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint

2. Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick

3. ColourPop Ultra Matte

In other Ariana Grande lip trends ATM, the singer showed off megawatt shine on her lips in the recently dropped "7 Rings" video. It's a lip gloss that isn't even available — yet. Yes, Grande previewed ICONIC London's Lip Plumping Gloss in the clip. The gloss arrives soon. There are six shades and the formula plumps and softens your pout with maximum shine, according to the press materials received by Bustle. If you are ready to hop on the lip gloss comeback train and were feeling Grande's gloss in her latest video, now you know where you'll be able to get it.

That said, big ups to Joan Grande for being a "black lipstick wearing for no occasion mama."