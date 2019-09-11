Ariana Grande Wore Crocs With Socks So Let's All Wear Crocs With Socks

If anyone can make Crocs happen, it's Ari. The "thank u, next" singer proudly shared her love of the popular plastic gardening shoe on her Instagram on Sept. 10. Pictures of Ariana Grande wearing the white Crocs with matching socks might inspire you to finally purchase a pair of the affordable and chunky plastic clogs. And you might just pair them with bunchy socks, too. Crocs-with-socks just might assert itself as one of the footwear trends of fall 2019, thanks to Ari.

The classic and crisp Crocs first appeared on Grande's famous feet through her Instagram feed. The star posted two mirror selfies while rocking an oversized, charcoal gray sweatshirt and a brown crossbody bag. The Crocs were an unexpected finishing touch that added a pop of brightness against the singer's otherwise dark ensemble.

Grande also re-posted an image to her Instagram story featuring herself and her best friend and cousin Courtney Chipolone rocking matching Crocs. Chipolone's caption encompassed all of the feels regarding their sensible, $45 shoes.

"Never been so sure about a purchase….I feel so whole… so seen," she wrote.

Well, they are certainly right about being seen. The photos of Grande posing in Crocs have generated over a 3 million likes a piece as of press time.

This could be the shot that turns Grande's legion of Arianators into Crocs converts. The singer's incredibly busy, public, and jet-setting lifestyle likely does a number on her feet. Therefore, comfortable shoes such as Crocs are a closet essential.

Even though Crocs are shoes that people love to hate, the footwear remains ever popular, especially among stylish celebrities like Jennifer Garner and Leighton Meester. There have been high fashion mashups of the comfy shoes, too. Luxury brand Balenciaga took Crocs to new heights with the towering platforms issued in 2017. The brand followed with a pair of stiletto Crocs that dropped in 2018. However, as Fast Company notes, the brand has owned its image and doesn't mind the haters since they help keep the company visible and relevant. Crocs has also adopted the powerful "Come As You Are" motto, which reminds Crocs devotees that it's always cool to wear what you like and what's comfortable. Grande is proof of that.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Grande is known for her signature over-the-knee, high-heeled boots, which she often wears with baggy hoodies and her hallmark ponytail. She pretty much lives in killer heels — whether she is out and about in Los Angeles, dancing on stage, or strutting her stuff on a red carpet. So it was fun to see her ditch the boots in favor of something casual and different like Crocs. But it's not the first time she has done so.

It's not often that Grande wears sneakers, but it does happen. She opted out of her knee-high boots in favor of this pair of basic white low-top tennis shoes paired with leggings and a print tank back in May 2018.

The singer also slayed a pair of platform and suede work boot-inspired sneakers in March of this year. While these were all pitstops at shoes other than heels, Grande expertly mixed low key with glam each time. She did the same with her Crocs-with-socks look, and she may have just kickstarted the latest Crocs revival.