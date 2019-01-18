Ariana Grande's "7 Rings" Video Is Here & It's A Technicolor Fantasy

Pulse check, Arianators. Is everyone still breathing? After much anticipation, Ariana Grande's "7 Rings" video has arrived, and it's basically a love letter/tribute to her very closest friends. The video is a technicolor vibe set in what feels like a dollhouse, with Grande and dozens of other women dancing and hanging out beneath an alternating pink and violet glow. It's basically a visual depiction of what you might have hoped adulthood to look like when you were a child.

Grande first hinted that "7 Rings" would be her next single via a sneaky little Easter egg in her star- and friend-studded video for "Thank U, Next." In one of the Legally Blonde segments of the video, Grande rolls up in a convertible Porsche with a front-facing license plate that read — yep, you guessed it — "7 Rings."

Since then, the singer has shared all kinds of fun stuff about the track with fans, including a few short clips and snaps of its now-released music video. The first glimpse came in the form of a photo, which Grande posted to Instagram on Jan. 11. Grande and two of her BFFs — Victoria Monét and Alexa Luria — were all decked out in head-to-toe pink 'fits, which proved to be a tiny taste of what was soon to come.

She dropped another teaser just a few days later on Jan. 14, this time in the form of a super short video. The aesthetic of the clip was unequivocally pink, and appeared to include some Tokyo-inspired vibes, too. The caption read "7 Rings" and "Friday" in both English and Japanese, the latter of which confirmed her new video's release date.

Monét and Luria weren't Grande's only friends that would end up making an appearance in the visuals for "7 Rings," though. Back in December, the 25-year-old explained the story behind the song to fans on Twitter, and ended up revealing the names of all seven friends who'd received a coveted ring as well.

When one Arianator asked who had the idea for the track, Grande replied,

"well ............. ‘twas a pretty rough day in nyc. my friends took me to tiffany’s. we had too much champagne. i bought us all rings. it was very insane and funny. & on the way back to the stu njomza was like ‘b*tch, this gotta be a song lol’. so we wrote it that afternoon."

In addition to Monét and Luria, Grande's tweet clarified that singer-songwriter Njomza was part of their group, too. A follow-up tweet revealed the names of the rest of her ladies — all of whom got rings and starred in her video — including video director Hannah Lux Davis, Courtney Chipolone, Tayla (who is likely songwriter Tayla Parx, co-writer of "Thank U, Next") and Kaydence.

Oh, and she also bought rings for both her mom and nonna, too — which technically makes nine rings total — but the track itself is primarily dedicated to her friends.

Grande's "7 Rings" video is a mood, for sure. It's all about looking good, feeling good, and not needing to be in a relationship to have the confidence to pull off both. Preach.