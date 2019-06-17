It’s hard to go a day without listening to an Ariana Grande song, especially when there’s literally a tune of hers for every single mood. If you’re hitting up Ari’s tour this summer (or just stan the pop queen heavy), H&M just dropped an entire Sweetener World Tour Collection filled with plenty of Ari-inspired merchandise.

With the US leg of her world tour underway, Ariana Grande is throwing fans some Sweetener looks in a 10-piece collection. According to a press release from H&M, the capsule collection encompasses tees, crop tops, hoodies, and bodysuits that feature prints of Ari’s Sweetener album cover as well as the pop singer’s infamous lyrics like “thank you, next” and “break up with your girlfriend.”

Fans can live their best God Is A Woman life in these comfy, and wearable pieces since all the pieces are available now on HM.com. Sizes in the collection are only available in XXS to L, but sizes are already selling out quick, so get your Ari-inspired looks while you can. Prices for this drip retail between $17.99 and $29.99.

Those who want to say Thank U, Next without words, then peep all these cute picks in this sweeter than Sweetener collection.

Ariana Grande Short Printed Hooded Top

This short printed hoodie features Ari's Sweetener cover art that pictures the singer with iridescent-colored hair upside down. Ari's tweeted in the past that she kept the album cover this way because she had "been feeling v 'upside-down' for a while and the simplicity of that was like, 'Oh duh, wow.'"

Ariana Grande T-shirt

Ariana Grande is a undoubtedly a hard-working woman after releasing two studio albums only months apart. The graphic on this pretty pink tee is dedicated to the second one, featuring the lyrics from Ari's "break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored." Subtle, but not so subtle.

Thank U, Next Printed Jersey Bodysuit

Celebrity merch lines that include bodysuits are doing fashionistas a huge service. This one from the Sweetener World Tour line uses a pink tie-dye print with Grande's "thank u, next" written on the front.

Ariana Grande T-shirt with Motif

While this simple graphic tee is the least expensive in the bunch, it's got one of the snappiest remarks made famous by Ari in a meme. For $7.99 Arianators can rock her famous "And What About It" phrase across their chests.

Sweatshirt with Printed Design

Grande couldn't have a merch line without at least one oversized sweatshirt that could have came straight from her closet. This comfortable sweatshirt with Grande's bold statement on the front will remind any haters what time it is.

Short Printed Hooded Top

Yes, it comes in black. The short pullover hoodie is designed with a behind-the-scenes photo of the "God Is A Woman" music video that the singer posted on Instagram in 2018 while dressed in that sick body paint.

Whether or not you were lucky enough to snag tickets to Ari's tour, the pieces in this merch collection may just be too stylish to pass up. Sweetener, but make it fashion, right?