Ariana Grande may have her own legions of stans in the form of her Arianators, but it just so happens that the singer is a stan herself for one particular comedian. As she detailed on Instagram, Ariana Grande will appear on Jim Carrey's show Kidding and the longtime Carrey fan couldn't have been happier about the "special experience."

On July 31, Grande took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes photo from her guest appearance on the Showtime series. As she said in the caption of her post, "there aren’t words" to truly describe how much the moment meant to her. But, the "Thank U, Next" singer did her best to put her thoughts into words in the rest of her caption and, clearly, anyone can tell from that her meeting with Carrey was so very meaningful to her.

"i’ve been staring at my screen and no words do this moment justice. thankful for the most special experience of my life," she said of their recent, on-set get-together, before adding that the moment exceeded her expectations, "nothing is crazier than getting to work with and spend time with someone whom you’ve idolized and adored since before you could speak. actually, what’s even crazier is discovering that person to be more special and warm and generous in person than you ever could’ve imagined."

In her caption, the singer went on to say that she's actually making an appearance in her idol's show Kidding, which really makes her Carrey fandom come full circle. Grande wrote,

"i get to make a tiny appearance on the hilarious and deeply moving show Kidding next season. this was a DREAM of an experience. thank you thank you thank you Jim and thank you Dave for having me. i have so much more to say but words actually can’t .... cover it."

In case you weren't already aware, Grande is one of the biggest Carrey fans. In June, she really showed off how much of a fan she truly is with a tattoo she got that's from one of the actor's classic films, The Truman Show. As she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time, the tattoo read, "In case I don't see ya good afternoon good evening and good night!" Additionally, as she shared in April (and, previously, back in 2014) her first AIM screen name also had a tie back to the funnyman, as she told her fans, "my first AIM username was jimcarreyfan42 when i was in like 4th grade."

Grande and Carrey have also formed a bond over a more serious subject. In April, the two shared a Twitter exchange about mental health and depression, with the singer originally sharing a quote from the Bruce Almighty star to her fans, per E! News. The actor would later reply to her message with a kind one of his own in which he wished her "freedom and peace." This exchange resulted in the "7 Rings" singer telling her fans how excited she was to bond with her idol in such a special way.

From their Twitter exchange to their most recent Kidding collaboration, it's clear that Carrey and his biggest fan, Grande, have a one-of-a-kind bond.