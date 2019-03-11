Ariana Grande has broken another music record, and she's just as in awe as her fans are. Grande has had four pop songs top the Billboard chart in less than eight months — faster than any other artist in Billboard history. And Grande's reaction to breaking a new pop record shows that she's as appreciative and shocked as her followers are.

Grande retweeted an article from Headline Planet about how quickly she surpassed the record. Her message is simple: Grande added "the f*ck ?" to her retweet. And based on Billboard's own report about Grande's record-smashing, it looks like her four songs went straight to number one in an even quicker time than any artists' songs that came before hers. Billboard pointed out that Lady Gaga had previously held the record for the shortest amount of time for an artist to have "four Pop Songs No. 1s."

For the record, the four number-one pop songs included in Grande's new record are "No Tears Left to Cry" and "God Is a Woman" from the Sweetener album, and "Thank U, Next" and "7 Rings" from Grande's newest album Thank U, Next. Grande also retweeted a message from Billboard's Gary Trust, who noted that she now "has the quickest accumulation of four No. 1s" in Billboard history. She didn't add a profanity onto that tweet, instead just writing, "okay."

The singer also added another tweet about the news, calling it "surreal." Grande thanked her fans for their support, writing, "surreal and funny and thank u i love u i don’t know how to react to anything but thank u so...... much."

This isn't Grande's first record-breaking moment with her latest album, either. When she released the music video for "Thank U, Next," it broke a YouTube record for the most views within the first 24 hours of a video's release — 55.4 million, as reported by Variety. Fans are clearly loving Grande's new music, and the record-breaking moments show just how much.

Still, Grande's recent career success has been a bit bittersweet. Grande accepted Billboard's Woman of the Year award in December, and she used her speech to talk about the rough patches she's gone through in her personal life. Sweetener was the first album Grande released after the bombing at her Manchester concert in May of 2017, and it sounds like the event still weighs heavy on her heart. And the first number one single off of her new album, "Thank U, Next," was released on the heels of her breakup from ex-fiancé Pete Davidson.

"I want to say that I find it interesting that this has been one of, like, the best years of my career and, like, the worst of my life," Grande said at the time. She added that while she's enjoyed plenty of career success as of late, the same isn't true of the other aspects of her life. "As far as, like, my personal life goes, I really have no idea what the f*ck I'm doing," Grande said during her Billboard acceptance speech.

The "7 Rings" singer has gone through a lot of pain and loss, with the Manchester bombing, as well as Mac Miller's death and the end of her engagement. But, through it all she channeled her emotions into her music, and this new record shows that fans are loving the honesty in her new songs. Grande has been through a lot, but she's still fighting, and, if this new milestone means anything, it's that she's going to come out on top.