Earlier this week, Ariana Grande hinted at the release date for Thank U, Next, her follow-up album to Sweetner. On Tuesday, Jan. 22, Grande revealed the Thank U, Next track list on her Instagram Stories and fans are already calling one new song from the list truly iconic. Twitter can't get enough of the last song on the track list, "break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored."

The track list also includes previously released hits such as "imagine," "thank u, next," and "7 rings." Thank U, Next will also include "needy," a song that has been teased by Grande on social media since October 2018. Rounding out the track list are the songs "NASA," "bloodline," "fake smile," "bad idea," "ghostin," and "in my head."

On Monday, Jan. 21, Grande teased the release date for her new album as happening on or around Feb. 8. She also tweeted to her fans, "two albums in six months huh. that's deep. love u. talk soon," which confirms that Thank U, Next will arrive not more than six months after the release of Sweetner. You can take a look at the Thank U, Next track list for yourself below and check out your (potential) new favorite songs from Grande's upcoming album.

Of course, fans will have to wait until Thank U, Next is released to get a full sense of these songs, but Arianators on Twitter already have an affinity for the very last song on the list. Some Grande fans already think the song is a hit.

Other fans have predicted the music genre of the song "break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored."

These fans are calling the song title itself a major mood.

This fan thought the song's title was worthy of a PSA tweet.

Many Arianators mourned the fact that the song "reMeMber" was missing from the track list.

These fans speculated about the importance of the song based on its key placement as last on the album.

And then there were the fans who were skeptical because Grande previously announced that she would be releasing the Thank U, Next track list on Friday, Jan. 25. But it seems all was revealed a few days early.

Even though Grande did drop the track list to her new album early, it doesn't seem like fans mind at all. So many of her fans even speculated that if the track list was revealed early that it could mean the album might drop early as well.

Of course, it's ultimately up to Grande and her team regarding when and how Thank U, Next is released. But no matter when the album is dropped and unveiled to the world, it's definitely clear that Ariana Grande's loyal and devoted fans are ready for it all — and they've even picked a new favorite song from the album just based on its iconic title alone.