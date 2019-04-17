Ariana Grande is at the top of her game right now. Grande just reigned as the queen of Coachella. Now, she's on the list for Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2019. This surprises absolutely no one. It's definitely her year. Her good friend Troye Sivan praised Grande as the "biggest artist in the world" in response to the singer getting a spot on the list.

At the start of his Time 100 essay, Sivan wrote, "Through just about the craziest storms and whirlwinds I can imagine, Ariana Grande remains the most real person I’ve met." Then, he perfectly summed up why so many people relate to and love the "Thank U, Next" singer:

"I’ve always thought the world is privy to actual, genuine emotion—be it heartbreak, empathy, generosity, resilience, strength—and I believe that’s exactly why the world keeps falling deeper in love with Ariana."

Why do fans ride so hard for Grande? Her openness. Sivan explained, "Wearing her heart on her sleeve and in her work, she oozes those emotions in abundance."

When Grande does something, the world pays attention. Sivan described her as "armed with a full comprehension of how the world consumes music today, she is an industry game changer." No one knows how to hype up an album or a music video like she can. She truly is an expert.

Grande doesn't do anything based on anyone else's timelines or standards. After pointing out that she released the Thank U, Next and Sweetener albums just months apart, Sivan declared, "Ari is breaking the rules and is a force who understands how music should work in 2019."

Her fans are (literally) buying what she is selling and they cannot help being invested in her life. Sivan wrote, "Her love of her fans and of music guide her every move." And the support of those fans solidifies this statement from Sivan: "Now she’s the biggest artist in the world, and that’s kind of a no-brainer to me. I can’t wait to see what she does next." He's certainly not the only one who feels that way.

And that wasn't the first time Sivan has celebrate Grande's artistry. In November 2018, he told Entertainment Weekly, "For her to release an album, and to do it so effortlessly and successfully — I think it comes down to her being absolutely genuine and connecting with people on a human-to-human level."

In that same interview, he also stated the obvious: "And then, of course, the music is just really, really, really undeniably good." He went on to explain,

"You can hear that she’s insanely talented, obviously, and I think you can hear that she’s kind of a music nerd — the vocal production, the harmonies. She’s made everything feel really purposeful and interesting."

The praise between the artists is a very mutual thing. In an August 2018 tweet, Grande described his album Bloom as "brilliant."

It makes sense that she is a fan of his music since they collaborated for his song "Dance To This" in 2018. In June that year, Grande tweeted a link to the song along with some love for her friend. In response, he sweetly referred to Grande as his "mom and sister."

At this point, it's Grande's world and we're all just living in it, admiring her brilliance from afar. Just imagine being her friend and collaborator. No one can blame Sivan for giving her such high praise.