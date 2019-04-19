Bachelor couple Arie and Lauren's baby is almost here, and the couple are making the most of their last days as a two-person family. Arie and Lauren's babymoon photos from Bermuda show how in love the two of them are, and how ready they are to become parents.

Arie shared a picture of him and Lauren on Instagram Thursday, and the way he has his hand over his wife's baby bump is too sweet. The couple is enjoying the sun and soaking up some last relaxing rays before the reality of new parenthood kicks in for them.

They're doing the vacation right, though, based on the Instagram Stories they've each posted from Bermuda. The trip included a trip through the ocean in a glass-bottomed kayak, so that they could see the marine life around them. Lauren and Arie also took a private yoga lesson in Bermuda, showcasing their active lifestyle, even on vacation.

Still, Arie and Lauren are keeping things honest about how things are changing during the pregnancy. A fan noticed that Lauren is wearing what looks like a silicone wedding band in the new photo, and left a comment asking if it was a vacation band. "Her ring doesn't fit anymore! We brought travel ones in the mean time," Arie responded. His comment is so simple and to-the-point, but it's nice to see him embracing the pregnancy changes.

Lauren also posted a picture from their private yoga session, and she and Arie really can't stop smiling at each other.

On the Instagram account Arie and Lauren created for their baby, the couple shared a photo of Lauren at the Miami International Airport as they got ready to embark on their journey. Her joy is clear from her facial expression as she cradled her baby bump in the picture. In the caption of that post, Lauren admitted that she was feeling "anxiety thinking about giving birth to a pineapple sized baby." But it sounds like she's ready for parenthood, childbirth and all.

Lauren and Arie are having a baby girl, and they shared the baby's sex with fans in January. They've also known their future daughter's name for months, but they're keeping the moniker to themselves for now.

Still, Arie and Lauren have offered clues about their baby's name. "It was a name we kind of tweaked into something unique," Lauren told Entertainment Tonight during an interview on Saturday. "We don't really know anybody who's named that."

Arie and Lauren got married in Hawaii in January, and their ceremony included a sweet nod to the baby on the way. "I see it all — our little girl running around the house, our family together, being there for you when things get hard, getting and old gray together, even though I have the gray part already covered," Arie said in his vows, according to Us Weekly. Aww.

Lauren and Arie's baby is due in June, so the trip to to Bermuda is probably the last big vacation they'll be taking for the foreseeable future. But seeing their words about their future child, and the way they're just happy to be around each other, it's clear that they're more than ready to begin the next stage of their lives.