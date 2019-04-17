Even though the arrival of a royal baby is upon us, Bachelor royalty will soon be welcoming a child of their own. Bachelor couple Arie and Lauren are only a couple of months away from becoming parents. But apparently Arie and Lauren's baby name has been decided on since Christmas 2018.

Not only does the couple's baby have an Instagram with over 200,000 followers from the womb, no less, but apparently she will have a name that's unlike any other infant's. "It was a name we kind of tweaked into something unique," Lauren said to Entertainment Tonight. "We don't really know anybody who's named that." The pair had previously revealed on an Instagram story Q & A that the baby's name would be "beautiful and unique." But these new comments suggest that the name could be based off of something more traditional and altered to stand out.

Whenever the baby is born, fans will likely know quickly, as Arie and Lauren have been sharing frequent updates about the pregnancy both on their unborn child's account and their own. This week, the former Bachelor showcased his commitment to fatherhood with a photo of himself swaddled like a baby, "trying all of @babyluyendyk's products to make sure they are suitable for her," Arie wrote in the caption. "Only the best for our girl!"

The couple revealed to ET that they're headed to a babymoon trip in Bermuda this week. A vacation ahead of their little one's arrival feels appropriate, especially when considering how crazy the newlyweds last year has been. Engaged in March 2018, they announced that Lauren was pregnant in November, and got married in January!

The baby is due in June, and the soon-to-be parents told ET that their main focus changed from the wedding to the baby immediately. "Yeah, as soon as we found out that Lauren was pregnant, I think our focus completely shifted," Luyendyk said. "We were still excited about the wedding, but we were like, 'This is obviously a bigger moment for us.' We knew that we were going to be together for the rest of our lives, and the wedding was just more a celebration of that. Being parents is just a huge step."

But Arie and Lauren said that they are 100% ready for the next chapter of their lives as parents. "We're really, really excited to meet her," Lauren said to ET. "It's been a long time coming. I've been pregnant for seven-ish months, so it's about time to get my body back and to meet our baby. We're really happy."

Arie added his anticipation for the baby by saying, "I think it's cool, you know? We're experiencing being new parents, so we're on all the apps, learning about the development of the baby, and it's just been kind of an awesome ride so far. I can't wait for her to come."

As the expectant parents prepare for their uniquely-named bundle of joy, fans will be waiting for updates. The real question: will the name be announced on the baby's accounts or her parents?