If you did not receive an invitation to Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham’s wedding, don’t worry, you don’t have to wait a second longer to hear all about it. Sure, reading about Arie crying when he saw Lauren in her wedding gown isn’t quite the same as actually being in Hawaii for this Bachelor Nation event, but it is not nothing. Thanks to the details and photos available over at Us Weekly, Bachelor fans can see and hear all about what looked to be a beautiful, emotional, Twilight-inspired, and tearful ceremony.

If you happen to be a person whose eyes well up with saline whenever they read about other people tearing up, you may want to grab a handful of tissues. Or hey, maybe you don't need tissues and would prefer to let those Bachelor Nation-fueled tears of joy run down your face like Colton Underwood running toward that gate. Whatever floats your whale watching boat.

The Bachelor Season 22 couple Arie and Lauren tied the knot on Saturday, Jan. 11 on the island of Maui. The pair told Us they opted to not do a “first look” before the ceremony, so when Lauren walked down the aisle, it was Arie's first time seeing her in her wedding gown. The moment hit him like a ton of long-stemmed roses. Arie told the publication,

“I caught a glimpse of [Lauren] in the distance, and I just, I started crying. She looked so stunning — she was everything I could have imagined in that moment.”

OK, I know he did not have a pair of binoculars around his neck but: Did anyone else read that and immediately picture Arie standing at the altar with a pair of binoculars and spotting Lauren way out on the horizon, like he was Harriet M. Welsch or something?

And Arie’s tears set off a chain reaction. Wedding officiant Chris Harrison recalled to Us,

“When you see that and then you see her walking down the aisle, and Arie started getting choked up, and I was like, ‘Oh, crap.’ So I kind of lost it. I was like, ‘I can’t be choked up when I start this wedding. Got to be professional.’”

He explained to the magazine that he usually does not get emotional at weddings, “but when she started walking down the aisle, it kind of hit me, and I think it’s because we spent this whole week together.” The venerable Bachelor host added that many of Arie and Lauren's wedding guests said the same thing about the happy couple "over and over, and that is they’re perfect together, they fit together, they complement each other, pretty much everybody saying the same thing in a different way.” Well, if that doesn't sound like a "right reasons" situation, then I'm a talking raccoon who has a supporting role on Bachelor in Paradise.

Speaking of Paradise, Arie and Lauren's wedding venue really did look paradisal. And Lauren's gown? Are you kidding me? Too gorgeous.

Congratulations to Bachelor Nation's newest wedded couple. May the right reasons follow you wherever you go.