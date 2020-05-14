Make it pink, make it blue, or, you know, make it platinum blonde. Arie Luyendyk Jr. dyed his hair platinum blonde, the former Bachelor revealed in a May 13 Instagram. Like many others who are trying to keep themselves entertained during quarantine, Arie has found himself experimenting with different hair colors alongside his wife Lauren Burnham.

Arie's new look is one he's enjoying. He told a fan on Instagram comments that he was "kinda feelin" the blonde 'do. Other Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants were also into it, as evidenced by the comments on Arie's photo from Bachelor alums. Jared Haibon made an Eminem reference and jabbed, "Will the real Slim Shady please stand up?" Bob Guiney responded, "Well played vibe." And Tayshia Adams commented, "ARIE!!!!! Hahaha stopppp! You guys are too much! I'm actually really diggin it!!"

You may have also noticed that Arie's phone in the Instagram has a screen pulled up of all the photos he took of himself prior to the platinum blond transformation. He explained in his Instagram comments those were all of the "before pics."

This isn't the first time Arie's dyed his hair recently. Last month, he and Lauren went out of their comfort zones by choosing to dye their hair blue and pink, respectively. Lauren posted an Instagram of their dye jobs on April 12 and captioned it, "Alessi was napping sooo we did a thing + dyed each others hair lol now @ariejr's really a silver fox." They also filmed a video of them dying each other's hair, which you can watch on YouTube if you're looking for some quarantine makeover inspiration.

Seeing as Arie's already dyed his hair two different colors in a short amount of time (about a month apart), there's a good chance the platinum blonde won't last long.