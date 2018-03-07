People had a lot of feelings about the last season of The Bachelor and rightfully so — I mean, come on, there were two proposals when everything was said and done. I know what you're thinking, but Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. didn't dare recycle the first ring. Becca's and Lauren's rings on The Bachelor were way different.

For anyone who's been following each week of The Bachelor, you know the deal. But if you're trying to catch up, the story you're about to hear is pretty convoluted. Arie initially proposed to Becca. But six weeks later, he told her that he still had feelings for Lauren — and wanted to see what could blossom from them. Not to mention, the entire breakup was filmed, putting Becca in a pretty terrible position. Then, during the "After the Final Rose" episode, Arie proposed to Lauren ... in front of Becca.

The situation had Becca's fans warning Lauren's ring better not be bigger than Becca's. Well, both women's engagement rings were pretty dang big.

According to People, famous jeweler Neil Lane had an impressive hunch that Arie was waffling with the proposal. The way he also waffled while choosing an engagement ring apparently gave it away.

He really liked this one ring he felt would be perfect for Becca [Kufrin], but he kept coming back to this other ring, which was completely different, and saying how it would be perfect for this other girl. He was very indecisive and there was a hesitation — and he took the process very, very seriously.

So, here's the ring he ended up going with for Becca.

The Bachelor/ABC

It's a whopping three karats and oval-shaped. Lane described it to People as having a "vintage look but with soft and feminine touches." But now that Arie has so abruptly changed his mind, Becca will reportedly have to return the rock. "In the contract, it says if you are not together for two years after the final day of the show airing, you have to give them the ring back," former Bachelorette contestant Jesse Csincsak said, according to Bustle. But Lane told People that he doesn't actually know what ultimately happens to the ring once it's returned.

"I make the rings with love and always hope for the best," he said to People. "But once I present the rings, I don’t know what happens to them afterwards if the couple breakup. I think the ring goes to ring heaven."

According to Us Weekly, Becca's ring cost about $80,000. Luckily, Arie didn't have to pay for that himself. Shortly after Becca's ring went to "ring heaven," he popped the question to Lauren, presenting her with a 3.5 carat diamond platinum ring that couldn't be more different from Becca's ring.

Unlike Becca's classic oval-shaped diamond, Lauren's is cushion-cut and features over 170 decorative small stones. Lane described the ring during another interview with People, emphasizing that it was more ornate than Becca's ring.

It is one of the most highly decorated rings I’ve ever done. It has a whole different feel — it’s not as soft as Becca’s and it has lots of personality with many design esthetics.

So, though we may not know every single little detail about both rings, we do know that they are definitely not the same. And that they're each pretty in their own ways. With over a hundred tiny little diamonds and a thicker band, Lauren's ring definitely has more bling and sparkle. But Becca's more simplistic ring with the soft oval diamond front and center was more classic and elegant. You probably knew there were a few surprises in store when you started watching this past season of The Bachelor, but who would've thought one of them would be two rings.