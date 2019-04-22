The Night King may be storming Winterfell to kill every living thing in his path, but Arya's got bigger fish to fry, namely one named Gendry. And fry them she did on April 21's episode of Game of Thrones, "A Night of the Seven Kingdoms." Arya and her old friend spent what could be their last night together in the episode, and while their relationship might seem to be moving pretty fast, Arya and Gendry's Game of Thrones relationship timeline actually shows that their coupling has been a long time coming. So while some were surprised or taken off guard by their sex scene, they really shouldn't be.

Sure, viewers have watched Arya (Maisie Williams) grow up on screen, but she's been able to hold her own for quite some time, and she isn't the little girl from Season 1 anymore. As noted by Time, Arya is about 18-years-old on the show, and after having traveled, fought, and killed by herself for years, she's a grown woman able to make this decision on her own. And, looking back at her and Gendry's relationship, it's easy to see why she would feel comfortable with him. It's also easy to see that their relationship could be so much more than just a one night stand. Gendry and Arya have been leading to this moment since the day they met.

Season 1 Episode 10: The First Meeting

xSanSanfanx on YouTube

After Arya's father, Ned, was beheaded in the climax of Season 1, she left with a group headed to the Wall in the hopes of joining the Night's Watch. Gendry was also part of this group, having been sold to the Night's Watch by his employer, Tobho Mott. Alas, it was far from love at first sight — Arya was pretending to be a boy, Arry, for safer travels at the time — but Gendry defended Arry when the other boys Hot Pie and Lommy gave her a rough time.

Season 2, Episode 2: Arya Reveals Her Identity

GoTSeason2 on YouTube

Arya and Gendry grew closer at the start of Season 2, and she slowly began to trust him. and she starts to really trust him. And, after Gendry told her that he knows she's not a boy, Arya revealed her true identity. The scene put their playful banter on full display, while also establishing a deeper bond between the two.

Season 2, Episode 3: Arya Protects Gendry

lunafenix23 on YouTube

In the episode after she revealed her identity to Gendry, the Lannister army came looking for Gendry, though they didn't know what he looks like. Arya, knowing that Gendry would protect her real name, steered them off of him by saying Lommy, a boy who died holding Gendry's helmet, was the boy they were looking for.

Season 2, Episode 4: Gendry's Near Death

GoTSeason2 on YouTube

The two later found themselves in Harrenhal, a torture camp owned by the Lannisters, and just as Gendry was about to go through a really painful death, Tywin Lannister showed up and spared them. The moment was a huge relief for GoT fans, and helped solidify their bond even further.

Season 2, Episode 8: Arya, Gendry, and Hot Pie Escape

Game Of Scenes on YouTube

With the help of Jaqen H'ghar, Arya, Gendry, and Hot Pie escaped the Lannisters together, thus surviving another Season.

Season 3, Episode 2: Taken By The Brotherhood

ArcadiaLupercalia on YouTube

As they're trying to head to Riverrun, they run into the Brotherhood Without Banners and are essentially taken captive again. But, through it all, Arya and Gendry stick together, even after Hot Pie says goodbye.

Season 3, Episode 5: The Goodbye

inf on YouTube

Season 3 saw Arya and Gendry become very close friends, family even, in a world that made them lose everything but each other. But in Season 3, Episode 5, Gendry decided to stay with the Brotherhood as Arya headed to Riverrun. In their heartbreaking goodbye scene, Arya told Gendry that she could be his family, and it seems like that's a promise she still wants to follow through on.

Then the Brotherhood sold Gendry to Melissandre, to Arya's dismay, and they were pulled apart (literally). It was the last time they would see each other for years.

Season 8, Episode 1: The Reunion

AndBinge on YouTube

Gendry wasn't seen for quite a while, until his return in Season 7. Now a blacksmith making weapons at Winterfell, he's doing well for himself when he and Arya finally reunite. Arya is always so stern and controlled with her emotions, yet in this episode the two people who made her smile were Jon and Gendry. The connection between them is definitely still there, and their reunion definitely hinted that there's something more than friendship there.

Season 8, Episode 2: Their Last Night

Ivar Ragnarsson on YouTube

In the scene that rocked the world, Arya and Gendry finally had sex in Season 8's second episode, and it was super powerful.

After going through their entire relationship timeline, it's easy to see how much they mean to each other. Gendry isn't just someone she traveled with for a long time, he's a great and loyal friend. If she's going to spend what could be her last night alive with anyone, it should be Gendry.

There's no telling if the two of them will survive next week's highly anticipated Battle of Winterfell episode. But for now, it's nice to see two characters actually enjoy some happiness for once.