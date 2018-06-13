During Tuesday's Watch What Happens Live after show, Andy Cohen revealed Ashley Jacobs filmed the Southern Charm reunion for Season 5 on June 12 in New York City. Based on Cohen's response, it sounds like the gathering took a lot out of the host overall. "It was intensely dramatic, which is why I have droopy everything tonight," he said. "And Ashley was there. It was really something." A source reportedly "close to Jacobs" also told People that Thomas Ravenel's girlfriend was "really happy to be able to finally set the record straight about her feelings."

The remainder of Southern Charm Season 5 is still airing, but Ashley has already caused quite the stir in Charleston. So far, pretty much everyone from the cast has found issue with her, especially how she confronted Kathryn Dennis, the mother of Ravenel's two children, in Hilton Head about her actions as a parent. Who knows how the season will end, but fans can probably expect Jacobs to explain her side of things at the reunion.

She's all about setting the record straight, like she did while speaking with Bustle in June. Not only did Jacobs reveal she's still with Ravenel, but she also delivered a much different response about Dennis than she has so far on the show. "You know, I think the only thing I can really say about [my relationship with Kathryn] is that I don’t think that Thomas has had a real, serious relationship since her, and so I think this is all a learning process for everyone including her."

She also told Bustle, "To to be fair to Kathryn, I think anyone, when you get involved with someone’s children, [would want to meet me] before [the kids] spend some time investing in me. She wants to make sure I’m here to stay. I’m just trying to be fair to her."

The reunion will certainly be interesting, especially since, Ravenel didn't film it. On June 5, Bravo confirmed to People the former politician wouldn't be part of this season's reunion. "The network confirms Thomas will not be at the reunion," a Bravo rep said in a statement.

It's unclear why exactly Ravenel wasn't present. However, he's currently facing two separate sexual assault allegations and also being investigated for one of the sexual assault claims. Bustle previously reached out to Ravenel's lawyer and Charleston police for comment regarding the investigation, but did not receive an immediate response. Bustle also reached out to Bravo for comment on the news that Ravenel will not be at the reunion, including the reasoning, and the network confirmed only the statement that was given to People.

The first allegation was made by a woman named Ashely Perkins on behalf of her mother. Ravenel's lawyer, Richard P. Terbrusch, released the following statement to People:

"My client enjoys a certain degree of fame, which has unfortunately made him a vulnerable target for such claims. The person this woman describes is simply not the man that I know. My client is a loving father, successful businessman, and upright member of the community. He is appalled and hurt by these allegations — and is committed to defending his reputation in the appropriate legal forum."

On May 4, Bravo released the following statement to Bustle regarding Perkins' allegations. When asked about the news of the investigation, the network sent the same statement:

"Haymaker, the production company for "Southern Charm," and Bravo take allegations like these very seriously. Haymaker is conducting an investigation, and once all the information is gathered and carefully reviewed, appropriate action will be taken"

While chatting with Bustle in the aforementioned interview, Jacob said regarding the allegations against Ravenel, "I can’t comment on that." During a May 21 Watch What Happens Live episode, Dennis said about the allegations, "Well, I’m waiting until the investigation is complete before I comment on anything. Right now, my kids are my focus." Craig Conover also responded on WWHL and said, "All I know is what I’ve seen in the media, so it really wouldn’t be right for me to say anything at this point. So… I’m where everyone else is."

According to Patricia Altschul, Whitney Sudler-Smith didn't film due to a prior work conflict, but the rest of the cast did. They seemed to have a great time together. Many of them took to social media, where they shared videos and photos from set. Plus, a group of them went out later that same evening to celebrate Chelsea Meissner's birthday and they certainly looked like they had a blast.

If you're curious where everyone is sitting at the reunion, Bravo released a seating chart and it's exactly what fans would expect.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit online.rainn.org.