File this under: Over-the-top cute in the best possible way. On Aug. 14, Ashley Graham announced her pregnancy via Instagram, as reported by Elle, and her heartfelt post is definitely going to give you all the feels. Seriously, though — the tears of joy are pretty much unavoidable. Hope you wore your waterproof mascara today.

"Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life," the model captioned the adorable clip, which featured her husband Justin Ervin. "It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin," she continued, followed by the heart emoji.️ "Life is about to get even better."

Now, the caption is adorable in and of itself, no doubt about that. It's such a sweet tribute to her relationship with Ervin. However, the video ... well, the video — while super short — is like, next-level adorable.

The clip opens with Graham and Ervin looking picture-perfect in *the* most amazing twilight glare while staring at the camera. Ervin has the camera in his hand, and moves it ever-so-slightly to make sure that they're both in the center of the frame. "Here," he says. "OK, perfect, got it," Graham confirms, after which Ervin moves it just a smidge more, and they continue to jokingly bicker about the best possible positioning.

Finally, they agree on the angle, and Ervin confirms, "Just like this." The clip then pans back as Graham echoes, "Just like this" in a sweet, sing-songy tone, and suddenly her pregnant belly is revealed in full view. "Aww," the model says, and then excitedly announces "surprise!"

They both start laughing in a giddy, "man, we are so happy right now" kind of way, and then they share a quick kiss while Ervin gently rubs her stomach. See? Told ya. Over-the-top cute in the best possible way. It's almost too much to bear — almost. Don't you just love them?

Ervin announced their baby news to his followers on Instagram as well, and included a series of pics that included one of him and Graham with a snap from their sonogram. "To my forever love and my daily inspiration. Happy anniversary @ashleygraham," he wrote in the caption. "These 9 years have played out like a lifetime. I guess it’s because my life really started once you came into it. Now that we’ve made a life together, let’s make a life together. I love you and I love us. All of us."

Back in 2016, Graham opened up to Entertainment Tonight about her and Ervin's plans to start a family. "We are going to totally have kids," she told the outlet. "We are probably going to do it in the next few years. Just another part of my brand building," she joked.

Well, it seems as if the time for kids has finally come, and she and Ervin couldn't look more elated in the video and photos they shared on their respective Instagram pages. Congrats to the happy couple!