Lingerie shopping can be a scavenger hunt for in-between and plus size fashionistas. But brands and influencers continue to pave the way, designing sexy looks for any size. Ashley Graham, for example, just launched her new Simply Ashley Collection for Addition Elle. And literally every single piece is sweet and seductive at the same dang time.

A press release from Addition Elle states that the new line of intimates from the curvy supermodel are inspired by Graham’s confidence and ability to embrace natural beauty. Specifically made for summer, the collection is comprised of 15 cute and comfortable-looking pieces in ivory and onyx hues.

Fans will find an assortment of lace bras, microfiber cups, bodysuits, mesh, two negligees and even a garter belt for those feeling frisky.

The collection is designed with busty babes and plus size people in mind, with sizes ranging from 36 DD-H, 38/40/42 C-H, and 44 C for bras while panties and loungewear sizes range from XL-4X. Bra and panty lovers can already scroll on over to the Addition Elle website as the collection is available now. Plus, prices in the Simply Ashley line range from $30 - $85.

Here are all of the best looks in this sweet and sexy collection.

Ashley Graham Starlet Bra with Lace

Microfiber padding and full coverage is all the security one needs in this adorable Starlet bra. Lacy in the middle and underwire for support, this bra offers a sexy design for an easy fit.

Ashley Graham Elbow Sleeve Lounge Kimono

Graham throws fans for a twist, offering this mid length kimono to shoppers. The satin-made kimono features two lace sleeves with a matching belt and is offered in both ivory and onyx shades in sizes XL/1X and 2X/3X.

Ashley Graham Lace Bodysuit

Business in the front and party in the back is the best descriptor for this seemingly sweet bodysuit. This piece combines microfiber and lace to shape the body and provide light support in the while the back features a thong style bottom. Go figure.

Ashley Graham Phenomenon Long Line Bra

Graham's Phenomenon Long Line Bra does everything and more without sacrificing security and comfort. Crafted with a lace up center and mesh wings, this bra has removable and adjustable straps and three 3 stations of 6 hooks for a cross back look.

Ashley Graham Lace & Mesh Thong

Fans can buy this secretly seductive thong in black or white in sizes XL to 4X. With a mesh back in a mid rise lacy style, this thong has all the sauce required for a heart-stopping entrance.

Ashley Graham Garter Belt with Lace Up Detail

For lingerie lovers who want a more devilish look, they can swipe the only garter belt in this collection for $30. Wearers can pair this add-on with the lace and mesh thong, the boy short with a bow, or the high cut lace panty.

Boyshort Panty with Removable Bow

There are only one pair of boy short undies in the bunch and these ones make a statement in the back with a cute (but removable) ivory bow. This piece features a thin microfibre in the front and a lace-ridden backside all for $30.

Without question, there's always room for more plus size lingerie, but for now, thick panty lovers can take pride in knowing Graham is designing the sexiest pieces for every size.