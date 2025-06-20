Dua Lipa is known for always going on vacation, but right now, she’s working harder than ever. The singer is currently traversing the UK and Europe on her Radical Optimism Tour, which she’s also using as her personal runway. Lipa’s costumes are spicier and more glamorous than ever, from fitted corsets to sparkling lace dresses, and she’s making sure her off-duty wardrobe matches up.

Ahead of her landmark hometown shows at London’s Wembley Stadium on June 20 and 21, her first time headlining the iconic venue, Lipa made a surprise appearance at her Radical Optimism Tour pop-up shop, where fans are able to buy tour merch in advance. Naturally, she dressed to impress, casually wearing an ensemble that was also ready for the stage.

Dua’s Lacy LBD

Greeting fans outside of her pop-up shop, Lipa stepped out in a summer look that was flirty and frilly without sacrificing her rock star edge. She donned a classic LBD (little black dress) from The Attico’s Spring 2025 collection, made of sheer floral lace that exposed her matching lacy lingerie underneath.

The dress features a plunging neckline, short sheer sleeves, and a distressed wrap skirt with a zig-zag hem, all tied up with knotted edges. Somehow, Lipa channeled Velma from The Flintstones while managing to remain chic.

True to form, Lipa included edgy accessories. She paired her dress with knee-high black leather boots from Bottega Veneta, featuring a metallic gold curved heel, and carried an east-west bag from Maison Margiela in a special leopard print, which may have been custom-made just for her (or hasn’t hit the shelves yet).

However, she opted not to add any bling, even shielding her engagement ring from her fiancé, Callum Turner, ensuring that all eyes would be on her outfit.

Dua’s Sheer Tour Looks

Lipa has proven that sheer dresses and lingerie are closet staples. During her Madrid shows in May, she donned an oversized floor-length fur coat, which she soon ditched to unveil a sheer white gown underneath. The dress was similarly made with completely see-through lace and floral embroidery, matching her bra, undies, and garter belts.

Aldara Zarraoa/Redferns/Getty Images

For Lipa, lace and leather really is a combo that never fails.