It appears that two Bachelor Nation faves are taking the next step in their relationship. Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon went to on vacation to Hawaii, as Us Weekly noted. And the photos from their romantic getaway are nothing short of adorable.

Iaconetti got things started on May 24 by posting a cute video on Haibon's Instagram story of the pair on their way to the tropical locale. They joked about how they had taken about 17 videos of themselves before finally posting the best clip, which is totally relatable. Haibon also shared a silly photo of his new girlfriend with some interesting headwear, which he captioned, "Our first romantic getaway."

It really looks like their getaway could rival even the most romantic Bachelor and Bachelorette dates. Of course, the pair did joke around about those dates on the reality series by having some fun with their own "date card." When they arrived in their fantasy suite-like room, they were greeted by a note card along with a framed photo of themselves.

Iaconetti immediately noticed the card, and jokingly asked her boyfriend, "Jared, what is that? Is that a date card?" He replied that it, unfortunately, wasn't signed by Chris Harrison and went on to read the note. Yet, he put his own Bachelor spin on the card and joked, "Dear Ashley and Jared, should you choose to forego..." They're definitely having a lot of fun on their Hawaiian vacation.

Their getaway comes shortly after they announced that they were officially a couple, after years of that classic "will they, won't they." They announced that they were together via Iaconetti's web series The Story of Us on May 22. She started off the video by saying, "I found my person," before revealing that her person was someone who Bachelor Nation is indeed familiar with, Haibon. She explained that she didn't believe in love at first sight until she saw him during Season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise.

They explained that even during their friendship periods, including during their up-and-down relationship on Season 3 of BiP, they were still drawn to each other. But, they vowed remained friends. Eventually, when Iaconetti was dating Bachelor: Winter Games contestant Kevin Wendt, Haibon told her that he had feelings for her, prompting a real rom-com situation, in her own words. She explained that she was still pursuing Wendt at the time, but did break things off after the relationship had "run its course."

Shortly after, Haibon worked hard to win over his longtime friend with sweet gestures, including a handwritten note in which he said, "I'm tired of making what could end up being the biggest mistake of my life, which is letting go of one of the most important people in my life, you." Yep, they really are the cutest, guys.

They've also both shared lovey-dovey photos of each other that will make any Bachelor Nation member swoon. On one photo, Iaconetti wrote, "I love my boyfriend," and included a heart emoji for good measure. Haibon wrote his own adorable tribute to his girlfriend, too. He captioned a photo of the two in a sweet embrace with, "when you realize you want to start the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible."

Um, how is it that these two are the absolute cutest? When you look back at their relationship journey, including their dramatic two season-long BiP saga, you probably didn't expect Iaconetti and Haibon to be on such amazing terms as girlfriend and boyfriend now.

But, it really does seem like they are going strong in their relationship, especially based on their adorable Story of Us tale shows and their latest romantic Hawaiian getaway.