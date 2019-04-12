In recent weeks, lawmakers in Ohio and Georgia passed so-called "heartbeat" abortion legislation that would it make it illegal to seek an abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected. This could be as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, before many people even know they're pregnant. During a panel at the Woman in the World summit on Thursday, actress Ashley Judd condemned "heartbeat" abortion bills, noting that safe and legal abortion access made it possible for her to avoid raising a child with the person who raped her.

“As everyone knows, and I’m very open about it, I’m a three-time rape survivor," Judd told journalist Katie Couric, who was moderating the panel. "And one of the times I was raped, there was conception. And I’m very thankful I was able to access safe and legal abortion. Because the rapist, who is a Kentuckian, as am I, and I reside in Tennessee, has paternity rights in Kentucky and Tennessee. I would’ve had to co-parent with my rapist.”

Last month, Judd signed a letter protested Georgia's six-week abortion ban — titled the Living Infants Fairness and Equality (LIFE) Act — which the state's governor is preparing to sign into law. If he does, the LIFE Act could become one of the most restrictive anti-abortion laws in the country. During Thursday's panel, Judd denounced such legislation, explaining that safe abortion access is important to her because "democracy starts with our skin." She went on to criticize any attempts by lawmakers to "regulate what we choose to do with our insides.”

