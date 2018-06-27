You might know plus-size designer Ashley Nell Tipton from Project Runway, but now she's off the TV screen and has been producing beautiful collections for all sizes. Case in point is the new Tipton summer 2018 plus-size collection which launched, and it's just what you need for a wardrobe refresh this season.

From flirty off-the-shoulder flounce dresses, to mesh bodysuits, to gingham overalls, the capsule line is feminine with a little bit of edge, and gives you plenty of playful and fashion-forward pieces to choose from.

Tipton has been designing since the first grade, where she first learned to sew on her grandmother's sewing machine at age seven, and hasn't stopped since. After winning Project Runway in 2015, Tipton went on to sign on with JC Penny to both design and be the face of their plus-size Boutique +, bringing fashionable and on-trend clothing to women that extend past straight sizes. Since she understands the needs of the plus-size consumer, she has been working non-stop to make sure there are well-thought-out collections for all different kinds of bodies, so plus-size shoppers aren't stuck with boring, tiny selections that treat them like an after-thought. Enter this new summer 15-piece plus-size collection, which is part of her ANT Premier Line. Check out some of the picks below.

Ashley Nell Tipton Lorena Suspender Pant $99.95 Ashley Nell Tipton No one can resist gingham during the summer, and these boldly checkered black and white overalls are the perfect thing for off-duty days. Pop a floral bodysuit underneath to pattern clash, or get flirty with a sheer top to contrast against the sweet and feminine print. Buy Now

Ashley Nell Tipton Moly Bodysuit $39.95 Ashley Nell Tipton A flirty pink floral bodysuit with elbow length sleeves, it has elasticized shoulders so you can wear it on or off, depending what your outfit calls for. Also it has crotch snaps, so you don't have to strip down nude when in the bathroom stall — always a plus! Buy Now

Ashley Nell Tipton Julia Accordion Pant $75.95 Ashley Nell Tipton If you're feeling feminine, these drawstring accordion pants are perfect. Not only are they stylish with their wide leg and cropped hem, but they also have pockets! These pants have two sizes: a 14-20 is a XL and 22-30 is XXL. Buy Now

Ashley Nell Tipton Pily Flounce Dress $89 Ashley Nell Tipton Off the shoulder and sporting a midi length, this floral summer dress looks extra charming when paired with straw accessories, like a straw handbag or ribbon-tied hat. Buy Now

Ashley Nell Tipton Marlene Mesh bodysuit $59.95 Ashley Nell Tipton A sheer mesh bodysuit, this black number will bring an edgy touch to any floral skirt or culotte pants you throw at it. It's a bodysuit so it will stay nice and sleek and tucked into your waistline, but it also has those handy crotch snaps so it's easy to maneuver around. Buy Now

Ashley Nell Tipton Arlene Tee Dress $59 Ashley Nell Tipton It's like a vintage 1950s tea dress...but naked. Which is the best kind of dress, really. This retro silhouette is realized in a grid mesh, which you can pop over a black bodysuit for a fashion forward look. Buy Now

Ashley Nell Tipton Gabby Circle Skirt $69 Ashley Nell Tipton If you want to play around with mesh but want a little more coverage, this mesh circle skirt can be right up your alley. Popped over a bodysuit it gives off a flirty, if slightly witchy, aesthetic. Meant to be a modern version of the vintage circle skirt, the mesh is super versatile. You can layer it over leggings, denim, or another skirt, and it has pockets. Pockets! Buy Now

Ashley Nell Tipton Maricela Flounce Dress $89 Ashley Nell Tipton The ultimate date night dress, this off-the-shoulder maxi will make you feel beautiful with its swinging hem and black lace detailing. Retro is meant to meet romance in this frock, where the bold stripes feel modern but the lace bardot on the neckline throws you back into Italian black and white movies. Buy Now

If you're looking to add a new piece or two to your wardrobe this summer, this collection has some strong contenders.